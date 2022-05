OXFORD — For the second-straight week, Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott has been named SEC Co-Freshman of the week. The former Tupelo High School start was stellar in his start at LSU on Saturday, going 6 2-3 innings with nine strikeouts and just one earned run in an 11-1 Rebels victory. In his previous start against Missouri, Elliott went seven innings and struck out nine batters in an 8-1 win. He is 3-3 with a 2.84 earned run average this season with 71 strikeouts in 50 2-3 innings.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO