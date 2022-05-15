ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

18-Year-Old Plays Drums for Oakland, CA Pearl Jam Concert After Band’s Drummer Gets COVID

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aKms_0ffAoGMt00
Youtube, mfc172

Imagine being 18-years-old and being invited to be the drummer for Pearl Jam for a night...it happened to Kai Neukerman of Mill Valley, California.

Pearl Jam's drummer Matt Cameron came down with COVID-19 and couldn't perform for Pearl Jam's concert at the Oakland Arena Friday night. But the show was not canceled all because of an 18-year-old in a garage band.

Kai is in a band called The Alive. It's Kai, his brother who's 14-years-old and a friend. Kai plays drums.

Kai and his brother had seen Pearl Jam at their concert in Los Angeles, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Obviously, a big fan of Pearl Jam, Neukerman's friends and family insisted he contact the band someway to ask if he could play the drums on stage for the Oakland concert.

Kai had met Olivia Vedder (Eddie Vedder's daughter) a few years ago. Eddie is the lead singer and one of four guitarists for Pearl Jam. So he sent her a text. Low and behold, she showed it to her dad. Eddie asked for a video of Kai playing the drums.

Kai received a message from the band's manager within one hour of submitting his video asking him to show up at Oakland Arena for rehearsal.

The 18-year-old high schooler performed on stage with Pearl Jam Friday night to a roaring crowd. Vedder told the crowd how impressed he was with Kai and his band The Alive.

Everybody, this is Kai...Kai, this is everybody! -Eddie Vedder

And just like that, the 18-year-old saves the show!

You're leading the band, brother! -Eddie Vedder

He killed it! What an opportunity for this young kid! -Sharon

Holy sh*t this is a badass version with this young drummer. -Zachary

This was great last night!! No pressure Kai you nailed it! -Julie

18-year-old Kai Neukerman plays drums for Pearl Jam Fright night at Oakland Arena

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Bay Area

Teen Plays Drums for Pearl Jam at Oakland Show

It was an exciting night for a North Bay teenager, who is a drummer. He got to get up on stage and play with legendary rock band Pearl Jam at their show in Oakland. It happened during the band's recent show at the Oakland Arena. Pearl Jam had been performing without drummer Matt Cameron because he tested positive for COVID-19.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mill Valley, CA
Coronavirus
Mill Valley, CA
Entertainment
City
Mill Valley, CA
Oakland, CA
Coronavirus
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Oakland, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Oakland, CA
theoakleafnews.com

15 pinball machines in Santa Rosa to check out

Santa Rosa has over a dozen pinball machines across several local hangouts, so I ventured around town to rate them. Here’s my ranking of the 15 currently operating pinball machines in town. #15: “Red & Ted’s Road Show” (1994) Wash Plus Laundromat, 3401 Cleveland Ave. |...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fremont Burger & Brew Fest

WHAT: The 6th Annual Fremont Burger & Brew Fest will feature beer sampling from Bay Area craft breweries, branded glasses and merchandise, burgers and sliders from local food trucks, gourmet snack vendors, local business booths, food and beer related craft vendors, live entertainment, bistro style seating along with multiple themed hangout areas, a free photo booth, free arcade games, free lawn games, and the Burger Throwdown, a friendly burger cooking competition between local celebrity chefs. New in 2022 is the exciting new addition of an artisan spirits tasting area with offerings from the finer distilleries in the Bay Area.
FREMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cameron
Person
Eddie Vedder
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse as Seen From the Bay Area

A total lunar eclipse graced the Bay Area skies Sunday night. It provided some great views and some great photos were taken from residents in the region. NBC Bay Area has complied some of the best photos of the lunar eclipse from our viewers and staff. Want to share your...
SAN JOSE, CA
marinmommies.com

Free Summer Outdoor Concerts in Marin 2022

One of my favorite things about summer in Marin are the free outdoor concerts that take place throughout the county. There's something about the warm weather and the long days that make events like these really special. While some of our annual favorites are still on hiatus, there are still plenty that are back this summer for families to enjoy.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Eater

We Finally Know When Italian Food Superstore Eataly Will Open in Silicon Valley

After keeping fans in high anticipation of the news, representatives for Italian superstore Eataly have finally announced to the Bay Area that they’ll open their doors on Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara. The Mercury News reports the 45,000-square-foot, three-floor marketplace and restaurant center is the ninth location for the Turin, Italy-founded business.
SANTA CLARA, CA
FanSided

More random animals taking over Oakland A’s home

The Coliseum has become a joke at this point. The Oakland A’s likely could not give away enough tickets to have 10,000 people in attendance. Feral cats have taken over the ballpark to the point where there may be more felines than fans at any given game. Cats are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drummer#The Drums#Covid#Oakland Arena#The Alive
sftravel.com

Best Burritos in San Francisco by Neighborhood

We have the best burritos in the country. No, really. Just ask Nate Silver, GQ, Thrillist, the Daily Meal and Eater. That's something they can agree on. The one thing they can't agree on is which one is the best. We're not here to answer that question, but we can break down the best burritos in San Francisco by neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID outbreaks, low staffing forcing Bay Area restaurants to close again

SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a seat at a table in San Francisco or anywhere else in the Bay Area this weekend might be tough. After avoiding COVID-19 for so long, restaurants find themselves hit by the one-two punch of low staffing, on top of COVID-19 outbreaks. Inside the kitchen at Handroll Project on Guerrero in the Mission, Executive Chef Geoffrey Lee is trying to channel his nervous energy for the restaurant's official grand opening, which he hopes will be tomorrow. That all depends on the results of some PCR tests, as Handroll Project and many other restaurants have been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
sftravel.com

Your 2022 Guide to Pride in San Francisco

When it comes to Pride celebrations, nobody does it quite like San Francisco—and in 2022, Pride is back and better than ever. For its 52nd year, under the banner of "Love Will Keep Us Together," this year's Pride celebration will see the return of San Francisco's legendary Pride parade, along with many other favorites. Come be yourself in our 49 square miles to experience the loud, raucous, irreverent, and true celebration of love, equality, and expression. San Francisco will be decked out in rainbow-colored hues from head to toe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

There’s a surge in San Francisco. Wear a mask, doc says

Your coworker is out sick. Your favorite restaurant just closed after reporting an outbreak. Even that friend who survived each Covid-19 surge sans infection has suddenly tested positive. You’re not crazy, according to Dr. Carina Marquez, a UCSF associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases. “There’s a surge in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy