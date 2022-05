Cawthorn Concedes District Eleven Republican Primary. (Haywood County, NC) -- Western North Carolina's Eleventh District will have a new representative in Congress. Republican incumbent Madison Cawthorn ceded the primary last night to Chuck Edwards, who was up by a percentage point with all precincts reporting. The state Senator will go on to face Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrera in the general election. She took 60-percent of the vote in her party's primary yesterday.

