Louisville, KY

Highlands Community Ministries hosts 25th Empty Bowls fundraiser

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands Community Ministries held its 25th annual Empty Bowls soup and chili cook-off Sunday. Typically held in fall – the organization delayed the...

Harbor House plucks Ken-Ducky Derby winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House of Louisville plucked the top three ducks from the 19th annual Ken-Ducky Derby according to a press release. There were 46,000 ducks at Waterfront Park April 30. Harbor House sold ducks in 36 states and raised $167,965 this year. Harbor House is a local...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Meet the first minority owner of a bartending school in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is making a splash by operating her own bartending school. Breast cancer survivor Charisse LeMaster is the first minority owner of a bar tending school in Kentucky. What You Need To Know. A Louisville woman became the first minority owner of a bartending...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Students dig up Black history at the Kentucky School for the Blind

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though he got pricked by a thorn while excavating, Kentucky School for the Blind 7th grader Wyatt Wilson enjoys digging up history. “It got me pretty good, but it doesn’t matter,” says Wilson. “That’s a piece of a toy. You can see it right there. It’s purple.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local nursery begins selling trees online from Simpsonville farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 245-acre tree farm in Simpsonville is ready for harvest. In a news release Tuesday, Bowling Nursery and Landscaping said it planted more than 40,000 trees after purchasing the Shelby County land, and the first batch is ready to sell. “Several varieties and sizes of trees...
SIMPSONVILLE, KY
Louisville’s Year-round Christmas Morning Cafe is Closing

Christmas will no longer be year round for Louisville. Christmas Morning Cafe, a Christmas-themed brunch spot that was open throughout the year, has announced that it is closing on May 29. The shop did not give a reason for its closure but said on social media that the decision came...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Baby boom continues! Louisville Zoo welcomes baby zebra

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The baby boom continues at the Louisville Zoo. Azizi, a 6-year-old mountain zebra, gave birth the female foal just before midnight on May 12. The newest resident of the zoo weights 71 pounds and was found strong and healthy during her neonatal exam. She has not been named yet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Christian Academy of Louisville, I Completed Your Assignment: A Love Letter to Myself

Editor’s Note: On Friday, May 13, JP Davis posted a photo of an assignment from the Christian Academy of Louisville, asking students to write a letter to a hypothetical friend “struggling with homosexuality” to persuade them of “the goodness of God’s design” “in a way that does not approve of any sin.” The Academy has confirmed the assignment’s authenticity and said that it is reviewing it, although the school also reaffirmed its belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman and sex should only occur within marriage. This is Davis’ response: a letter to a young JP.
LOUISVILLE, KY

