Highlands Community Ministries hosts 25th Empty Bowls fundraiser

Editor’s Note: On Friday, May 13, JP Davis posted a photo of an assignment from the Christian Academy of Louisville, asking students to write a letter to a hypothetical friend “struggling with homosexuality” to persuade them of “the goodness of God’s design” “in a way that does not approve of any sin.” The Academy has confirmed the assignment’s authenticity and said that it is reviewing it, although the school also reaffirmed its belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman and sex should only occur within marriage. This is Davis’ response: a letter to a young JP.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO