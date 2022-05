CORAL GABLES, Fla. – It was a special night in Miami as the FGCU baseball team played one of their best games of the year, taking down the fifth-ranked Hurricanes, 7-3. The Eagles improve to 32-20 on the season while Miami falls to 37-15. It is the sixth win against the Hurricanes in program history and first since 2018. It is also the first win over a ranked opponent this season and first since beating #17 Florida State to end the 2021 regular season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO