Photos: 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet arrivals

Day one of the hotly anticipated Lovers & Friends festival should’ve ended on a high note. But for many festivalgoers, a wave of panic cut the night short. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, a stampede of people raced toward the exits, fleeing from an unknown threat. Police officers arrived soon after, as rumors of shots being fired inside the Las Vegas Festival Grounds swirled.
The Eagles will wind down the 2022 U.S. portion of their long-running Hotel California Tour with a recently announced May 28 concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and now additional tickets to the show have been made available. The tickets, which are priced starting at $139,...
MISC: CLOWN BAR 2 The crime underworld isn’t just seedy, it’s a joke. Majestic Repertory Theater presents Clown Bar 2, an immersive comedy noir brought to life by returning playwright Adam Szymkowicz and artistic director Troy Heard. You don’t need to have seen the first Clown Bar to enjoy this sequel, but those familiar with the original play’s funny games will remember Happy, the clown, who originally set out to find his brother’s killer. Clown Bar 2 picks up after that, only now, Happy’s gone missing. One can only hope he hasn’t been fast-tracked to that great big clown car in the sky, but there’s only one way to find out. Two undercover gumshoes must infiltrate the mobster bar and expose the truth about these jokers. With Happy nowhere in sight, these cops have some big clown shoes to fill. Through 5/29, Thursday-Sunday, times vary, $35, Majestic Repertory, majesticrepertory.com.
Bill and Giuliana Rancic talked about their numerous restaurants in Las Vegas. They shared what made them want to open restaurants in Las Vegas and why they thought they would be successful. Giuliana also shared the differences between the restaurant industry and the television industry and which she finds more challenging. This segment aired on […]
Magician, extreme illusionist, and stunt artist David Blaine is bringing his jaw-dropping act to a live stage at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, beginning Sept. 30. "I'm excited to be able to build something different than anything ever been done before," Blaine tells PEOPLE. David Blaine Live will...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
Sure, you probably know Fremont Street, but what do you know about Downtown Las Vegas, better known as DTLV? And what do you know about doing DTLV like a local? From the Arts District to East Fremont, Downtown Las Vegas has seen so much growth in recent years, and local Las Vegans have found so many new places to love (the joke for many being that Las Vegas is starting to feel like “a real city”). If you want to get to know the real Las Vegas, crust and all, these are the best places to drink like a local in DTLV.
Jonas Family bringing personal history to destination dining on The Strip. The Jonas Family’s new home is coming to Las Vegas, as Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is set to open at MGM Grand this June. Helmed by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., their sons Kevin II, Joe and Nick — the Jonas Brothers — and Franklin – in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC – Nellie’s will welcome guests to a seat at the Jonas family table with live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food.
On this week’s special Vegas show Mark and Shawn are debriefing from the recent MtM Diamond meetup in Vegas! We’re going to talk about why we like Delano so much and Mark’s very mixed stay at Bellagio including nasty tubs! Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Are you ready to dance the night away under the electric sky at EDC Las Vegas? Stay in the know before you go with the set times and more!. This year’s edition of EDC Las Vegas is nearly here and Insomniac is gearing up to make this one of the best yet after a massive 25-year anniversary this past October. Headliners from near and far are making their final preparations and will be descending upon Sin City for a weekend spent dancing all night long under the electric sky to the sounds of house, techno, bass, hard dance, trance, and plenty more. Not to mention the sheer volume of carnival rides, exclusive areas to explore, and of course, the fireworks each night.
Las Vegas has just about every sort of structure imaginable. The famed Las Vegas Strip literally hosts a casino that looks like an Egyptian pyramid (MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor) as well as replicas of the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower (at MGM's New York, New York and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report Paris Las Vegas respectively.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Orleans will be hosting the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam at The Orleans Arena on June 11. The event will feature top freestyle, pop, and dance artists of the 80s and 90s, performing their greatest hits. Performers include Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Montell Jordan, and more.
Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs is described as an escape from the typical Las Vegas atmosphere with its scenic views and array of different wildlife.
Recently, the City of Las Vegas installed, "Goose Busters" in the trees at the park to deter geese from hanging around the more populated areas of the park.
Click here to read the full article. The sweltering heat in Las Vegas didn’t deter hip-hop fans from attending the Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday. The two-day Live Nation event is held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and features headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, TLC and Mario.
Although much of the day’s performances got off without a hitch, a stretch of the night devolved into chaos, per social media reports.
Concert-goers described a rush of people around 10:30 p.m. as thousands ran for the exits and some were trampled. Several attendees reported hearing a gun shot, causing...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online boutique SHEIN is set to host a pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend. According to organizers, the pop-up shopping event will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Resorts World. The SHEIN pop-up will be located on the 1st floor, Suite R5, next to Amazon’s Just Walk Out store.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person has died after attending a Las Vegas music festival over the weekend. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, one person was transported from the Lovers & Friends festival with a medical issue and later passed away at the hospital. No other...
A private rail company called Brightline Holdings is planning to build a rail line between Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Brightline Holdings is the only private passenger rail company in the US. Construction is currently slated to begin in early 2023, and the company projects that by 2026, the rail line will be complete.
