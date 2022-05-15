ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Photos: 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet arrivals

Boston 25 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -...

www.boston25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Weekly

Looking back at Las Vegas’ first Lovers & Friends festival

Day one of the hotly anticipated Lovers & Friends festival should’ve ended on a high note. But for many festivalgoers, a wave of panic cut the night short. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, a stampede of people raced toward the exits, fleeing from an unknown threat. Police officers arrived soon after, as rumors of shots being fired inside the Las Vegas Festival Grounds swirled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

What to do in Las Vegas this week (May 19-25 edition)

MISC: CLOWN BAR 2 The crime underworld isn’t just seedy, it’s a joke. Majestic Repertory Theater presents Clown Bar 2, an immersive comedy noir brought to life by returning playwright Adam Szymkowicz and artistic director Troy Heard. You don’t need to have seen the first Clown Bar to enjoy this sequel, but those familiar with the original play’s funny games will remember Happy, the clown, who originally set out to find his brother’s killer. Clown Bar 2 picks up after that, only now, Happy’s gone missing. One can only hope he hasn’t been fast-tracked to that great big clown car in the sky, but there’s only one way to find out. Two undercover gumshoes must infiltrate the mobster bar and expose the truth about these jokers. With Happy nowhere in sight, these cops have some big clown shoes to fill. Through 5/29, Thursday-Sunday, times vary, $35, Majestic Repertory, majesticrepertory.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
fm100.com

WIN A LAS VEGAS GETAWAY TO SEE JOURNEY

Listen to FM100.3 for your chance to see JOURNEY with Symphony Orchestra at Resorts World Theatre. Listen at 7:05, 12:20, & 3:20, to get qualified for your chance to win 2 tickets to the show, 2 nights at Resorts World, and $150 in travel Cash. Performing their global hits, backed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Scary moments at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas Saturday night

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Thrillist

Where to Drink Like a Local in Downtown Las Vegas

Sure, you probably know Fremont Street, but what do you know about Downtown Las Vegas, better known as DTLV? And what do you know about doing DTLV like a local? From the Arts District to East Fremont, Downtown Las Vegas has seen so much growth in recent years, and local Las Vegans have found so many new places to love (the joke for many being that Las Vegas is starting to feel like “a real city”). If you want to get to know the real Las Vegas, crust and all, these are the best places to drink like a local in DTLV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themusicuniverse.com

Jonas Family announces Las Vegas restaurant opening

Jonas Family bringing personal history to destination dining on The Strip. The Jonas Family’s new home is coming to Las Vegas, as Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is set to open at MGM Grand this June. Helmed by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., their sons Kevin II, Joe and Nick — the Jonas Brothers — and Franklin – in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC – Nellie’s will welcome guests to a seat at the Jonas family table with live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Bellagio Spa Tower Review with Dirty Tubs + Why Delano Is Such an Underrated Property in Las Vegas!

On this week’s special Vegas show Mark and Shawn are debriefing from the recent MtM Diamond meetup in Vegas! We’re going to talk about why we like Delano so much and Mark’s very mixed stay at Bellagio including nasty tubs! Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
LAS VEGAS, NV
edmidentity.com

EDC Las Vegas 2022 Set Times and Essential Info

Are you ready to dance the night away under the electric sky at EDC Las Vegas? Stay in the know before you go with the set times and more!. This year’s edition of EDC Las Vegas is nearly here and Insomniac is gearing up to make this one of the best yet after a massive 25-year anniversary this past October. Headliners from near and far are making their final preparations and will be descending upon Sin City for a weekend spent dancing all night long under the electric sky to the sounds of house, techno, bass, hard dance, trance, and plenty more. Not to mention the sheer volume of carnival rides, exclusive areas to explore, and of course, the fireworks each night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Arrivals#Carpet#Mgm Grand Garden Arena
TheStreet

Unique Las Vegas Strip Venue Nears Completion

Las Vegas has just about every sort of structure imaginable. The famed Las Vegas Strip literally hosts a casino that looks like an Egyptian pyramid (MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor) as well as replicas of the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower (at MGM's New York, New York and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report Paris Las Vegas respectively.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Top pop artists of 80s, 90s to perform at Orleans Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Orleans will be hosting the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam at The Orleans Arena on June 11. The event will feature top freestyle, pop, and dance artists of the 80s and 90s, performing their greatest hits. Performers include Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Montell Jordan, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Redefining the Buffet Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The buffet at Wynn Las Vegas has announced an expansion daily operations. Becoming one of the first buffets on the strip to fully open! To tell us more is executive Chef Jason Duarte!
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends Festival Takes Chaotic Turn With Reports of Trampling Due to ‘Security Incident’

Click here to read the full article. The sweltering heat in Las Vegas didn’t deter hip-hop fans from attending the Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday. The two-day Live Nation event is held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and features headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, TLC and Mario. Although much of the day’s performances got off without a hitch, a stretch of the night devolved into chaos, per social media reports. Concert-goers described a rush of people around 10:30 p.m. as thousands ran for the exits and some were trampled. Several attendees reported hearing a gun shot, causing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Online store SHEIN to host pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online boutique SHEIN is set to host a pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend. According to organizers, the pop-up shopping event will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Resorts World. The SHEIN pop-up will be located on the 1st floor, Suite R5, next to Amazon’s Just Walk Out store.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One person dead after attending 'Lovers & Friends' music festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person has died after attending a Las Vegas music festival over the weekend. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, one person was transported from the Lovers & Friends festival with a medical issue and later passed away at the hospital. No other...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy