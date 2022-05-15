ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Locals attend the annual Boot Scootin’ for Our Kids event, raise money to fight child abuse

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago

Over 100 locals gathered for the annual Boot Scootin’ for Our Kids event Saturday night, raising money for the fight against child abuse.

The event featured a catered dinner, music by Anybody’s Guess and a silent auction. All of the auction items were donated by local businesses and individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToE5j_0ffAe7IL00
Buy Now Saturday night's event featured a catered dinner, music by Anybody’s Guess and a silent auction. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

"It was a collective effort," said Maryann Burgess, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County. "All of the items are donated items from local organizations, vendors, board members and community members."

The event benefits the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, which battles child abuse in Aiken County.

"The event is very important in terms of raising money," Burgess said. "We operate off the generosity of our community and grants – if it were not for that funding and events like these, we would not be able to exist and do what we do."

The organization laid statistics out on every table for patrons to review during the function.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blhcn_0ffAe7IL00
Buy Now Saturday night's event featured a catered dinner, music by Anybody’s Guess and a silent auction. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

"The statistics are pretty compelling," said Cliff Coles, who attended the event Saturday night. "I don't know how you just close your eyes to that."

He added that he and his wife were impressed by the silent auction and put in offers on almost all of the items available.

Burgess said she was pleased with the turnout and enjoyed seeing everyone's excitement about the event.

"We are overbooked and we're very happy," she said. "It makes us a little anxious, but it's a good problem to have right now."

Greg West, who attended the event with his wife, Suzanne, said this is their second time attending the function.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhoG3_0ffAe7IL00
Buy Now Saturday night's event featured a catered dinner, music by Anybody’s Guess and a silent auction. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

"We came to help the children and to listen to the greatest band in Aiken," West said. "I grew up with one of the guys in the band and we've seen them perform many times."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Auction#Violent Crime#The Child Advocacy Center
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
216
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy