Locals attend the annual Boot Scootin’ for Our Kids event, raise money to fight child abuse

Over 100 locals gathered for the annual Boot Scootin’ for Our Kids event Saturday night, raising money for the fight against child abuse.

The event featured a catered dinner, music by Anybody’s Guess and a silent auction. All of the auction items were donated by local businesses and individuals.

Buy Now Saturday night's event featured a catered dinner, music by Anybody’s Guess and a silent auction. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

"It was a collective effort," said Maryann Burgess, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County. "All of the items are donated items from local organizations, vendors, board members and community members."

The event benefits the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, which battles child abuse in Aiken County.

"The event is very important in terms of raising money," Burgess said. "We operate off the generosity of our community and grants – if it were not for that funding and events like these, we would not be able to exist and do what we do."

The organization laid statistics out on every table for patrons to review during the function.

Buy Now Saturday night's event featured a catered dinner, music by Anybody’s Guess and a silent auction. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

"The statistics are pretty compelling," said Cliff Coles, who attended the event Saturday night. "I don't know how you just close your eyes to that."

He added that he and his wife were impressed by the silent auction and put in offers on almost all of the items available.

Burgess said she was pleased with the turnout and enjoyed seeing everyone's excitement about the event.

"We are overbooked and we're very happy," she said. "It makes us a little anxious, but it's a good problem to have right now."

Greg West, who attended the event with his wife, Suzanne, said this is their second time attending the function.

Buy Now Saturday night's event featured a catered dinner, music by Anybody’s Guess and a silent auction. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

"We came to help the children and to listen to the greatest band in Aiken," West said. "I grew up with one of the guys in the band and we've seen them perform many times."