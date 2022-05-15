Rookie LB Devin Lloyd gives first impression of Jaguars' defense

New Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd said he never played in a 3-4 defense during his four seasons with Utah. That’s one of the many adjustments Lloyd will have to make as he gets used to life in the NFL.

He spoke about the transition to a new scheme with the media following the second day of Jaguars rookie minicamp on Saturday.

“This is my first time in a 3-4, but I love it,” Lloyd said. “I feel like if you look at the people that we have and we’re not even practicing with the vets or anything like that, but even the guys we have right now, everybody’s athletic. Everybody has to do a lot of things which fits to my skill set.

“I just love what the coaches have going on here as far as what they’re asking the players to do, how we’re attacking offenses, and really our mentality as a defense. I like what we have going on.”

Lloyd said there isn’t much difference between a 4-3 and a 3-4 defensive scheme because both of them have a nickel. It’s mainly just the defensive line.

“We call it 4-2 front,” Lloyd said. “We can swap, we’ve been doing that. 3-4, that’s a little bit newer, but at the same time, it’s not too much of a difference for me.”

Even if it isn’t a hard transition, Lloyd will have plenty of time to get acclimated to the Jags’ new defense as the team is just in Phase 2 of the offseason workout program. The Jags will continue workouts from May 23 until June 9 with brief breaks in between those dates. Then for the last phase of the offseason program, the Jags will have a mandatory minicamp on June 13-15.

