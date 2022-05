Patsy Ward-Hoover has a vision for the Village of Natchez. She wants it to be a model community for other municipalities in Natchitoches Parish. Ward-Hoover was elected mayor of the village April 30. Her vision includes revitalizing the community, bringing down decaying buildings and upgrading City Hall that she says is in deplorable condition. City Hall is on the grounds of the old Natchez school and she wants to determine if the gym is worth saving as a meeting place for the community.

NATCHEZ, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO