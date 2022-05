A community is mourning after a 27-year-old Texas sheriff’s deputy was killed in a tragic car crash with a parked 18-wheeler on a Houston-area highway, authorities said.Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Adam Howard, a member of his department’s gang unit, was reportedly transporting evidence on Wednesday when his marked vehicle hit the back of the tractor-trailer stopped on the highway.Images from the crash showed Howard’s patrol vehicle crumpled beside the 18-wheeler in the northbound lanes, a scene so tragic it prompted the office’s seasoned sheriff to call it “pretty horrific impact”.“We’re devastated that we’re losing such a great teammate described...

