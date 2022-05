Another star football player at Long Beach Poly has announced his college commitment, as senior-to-be Daylen Austin posted on social media Monday that he’s committed to LSU. Austin is a four-star defensive back ranked among the top 15 players at any position in California in the 2023 class. He also on Tuesday got the news that he will be an All-American as he’s been invited to Under Armour’s All-American Game next year.

