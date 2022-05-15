ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins to sign Pro Bowl DE Melvin Ingram

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6Uab_0ffAYYw300
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram (24) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-year-old spent nine years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Beginning in 2014, he emerged as a disruptive presence against both the pass and the run, eclipsing the 10-sack mark in 2015 and 2017. The latter campaign saw him earn the first of three consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

Ingram ended his tenure with the team this offseason, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers to bookend All-Pro T.J. Watt. The move was met with optimism from both an individual and team perspective, but things didn’t go according to plan at any point during the season. Playing a smaller role than he did at any point as a starter with the Chargers, Ingram totaled just 10 tackles and one sack as a Steeler.

In November, Pittsburgh honored his trade request, sending him to Kansas City. He matched his sack total from his brief Steelers tenure, but his arrival coincided with the Chiefs’ general defensive turnaround, and he added a pair of sacks in three postseason games. As a result, the team expressed an interest in re-signing the South Carolina alum.

That possibility seemed to grow in likelihood when the Chiefs placed the rarely-used UFA tender on Ingram. This would have given them exclusive negotiating rights after July 22, while guaranteeing Ingram a Chiefs contract of at least $4.4M. As a result of this deal with the Dolphins, Kansas City will be in line for a compensatory pick next year.

While it may come as a slight surprise Ingram is on the move once again, the fact that his destination is Miami shouldn’t be one. The Dolphins hosted him just over one month ago, signaling their interest. He will join a Dolphins edge group which already featured the re-signed Emmanuel Ogbah and 2021 first-rounder Jaelan Phillips. Ingram should be able to play at least a rotational role on what figures to be a strong Miami defense.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Drew Brees addresses potential NFL return

In a tweet Sunday night, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees addressed the future of his professional career, namely, the uncertainty of said future career. To be very clear, Brees did not tease or hint at a return, he merely acknowledged it as one of several options, which is the most we’ve heard from him on the subject in some time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Pro Bowl De Melvin Ingram#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Chiefs#Ufa
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Matt Patricia 'firmly in play' to call Patriots' offensive plays

Despite each struggling as head coaches, Patricia and Judge are back in New England. Judge landed in Foxborough this year, with Patricia having worked in various roles upon returning in 2021. Although Patricia has gained experience on the front office side since returning to the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com hears, via the New York Post, the veteran defensive coordinator is firmly in play to be the team’s offensive play-caller this season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons to sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Nick Kwiatkoski met with the Falcons last week and huddled up with the Raiders’ new staff this week. The former Bears and Raiders linebacker is going with his first visit. The Falcons are signing Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. This will reunite Kwiatkoski with former Bears GM Ryan Pace, who joined the Falcons’ front office this offseason. The then-Pace-run Bears used a fourth-round pick on Kwiatkoski in 2016.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers sign second-round pick George Pickens

Pittsburgh let former Day 2 picks J.J. Smith-Schuster and James Washington walk in free agency, turning instead to Pickens, who will join ex-second-round pick Chase Claypool and ex-third-rounder Diontae Johnson as the Steelers’ top targets. Given the development of non-first-round receivers in Pittsburgh in the fairly recent past — a list that also includes Mike Wallace, Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders — Pickens will be expected to contribute early.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Jets sign No. 4 overall pick Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

The first of the New York Jets’ draft picks is under contract, with the team leading off its round of signings by inking Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner to his four-year rookie deal. Gardner’s contract includes the customary fifth-year option, giving the Jets a half-decade to determine his path. Gardner living up to his draft slot would mean a monster extension one day and Gang Green would likely be fine with this outcome. For at least three seasons, however, Gardner will be tied to his rookie contract.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears sign WR Dante Pettis

Pettis was a second-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, and he had a solid showing during his rookie campaign, hauling in 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns. Since then, the receiver has collected only 15 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns during stints with the 49ers and New York Giants.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy