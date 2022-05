Lane Lambert's extensive experience in NHL and AHL has prepared him for Islanders coaching job. Lane Lambert had been preparing for a day like Monday for a long time. He'd worked for 11 years in the NHL as an Assistant and later an Associate Coach. He'd spent four years as a Head Coach in the American Hockey League, plus another two years as an assistant. Before that, the Melfort, SK, native was coaching in the Western Hockey League.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO