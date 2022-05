Peter DeBoer emerged as an option for the Detroit Red Wings as they search for a new coach, the same day Lane Lambert no longer was a viable option. A week after firing Barry Trotz (add him to the list of options for general manager Steve Yzerman), the New York Islanders promoted Lambert, a former Yzerman teammate, from associate to head coach. That came at the same time the Golden Knights jettisoned DeBoer, who has extensive ties to the Detroit area.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO