5 Shows That Bounced Back After Bad Seasons (And How They Did It)

By Ed Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that the world of television has given us beloved shows that have run for years or even decades, it’s pretty much impossible for every single season of even the best shows to maintain a consistently high quality throughout its broadcast. For some shows, one bad...

10 Shows Like 'The Wilds' for More Survival Stories

The survival-drama mystery series The Wilds debuted on Amazon Prime Video over a year and a half ago and now has finally returned for its second season. The series follows a group of girls from very different backgrounds who get stranded on a mysterious island after a suspicious plane crash. The show's first season follows the survivors trying to stay alive while looking for ways to escape their dire situation and get back home. The tension of being lost in the middle of nowhere also leads to paranoia and conflict between the girls. They slowly begin to come to terms with each other, as they understand each other better, however, unbeknownst to them, they are being secretly monitored. And that's exactly what's at the core of the show's big mystery, as the viewers slowly realize that girl's plane crash is part of a sick social experiment about how women are better at leadership.
TV SERIES
'Stranger Things': 10 Questions Season 4 Needs To Answer

After a two-year wait, the much anticipated fourth and final season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things is fast approaching, and hopefully with a lot of answers. Season 3 left viewers with several questions about the fate of the beloved characters and their unfinished stories. The Season 4 trailer only...
TV SERIES
'Bridgerton' Showrunner Explains Why Season 3 Will Follow Colin and Penelope

Bridgerton continues to be the talk of the town even though it has been almost two months since its second season’s debut. Ever since Season 2’s dramatically steamy finale, fans have been wondering what couple would take center stage in Season 3. Over the weekend it was revealed that the upcoming season would stray away from the timeline of the books and focus on Luke Newton’s Colin and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope. Now in an exclusive interview with Variety, Bridgerton’s new showrunner Jess Brownell talked about the decision to focus on this particular couple rather than the love life of Luke Thompson’s Benedict like the third book in the series did.
TV SERIES
'Fairfax' Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Gang up to New Hijinx

Prime Video has announced the release date for the second season of the streaming service's popular adult animated comedy series Fairfax. Season 2 of the series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, June 10. The second season will see the gang of Dale (Skyler Gisondo), Derica (Kiersey Clemons), Benny...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Prey': Trailer, Release Date, Setting, and Everything We Know So Far About the 'Predator' Prequel

The Predator franchise has continued with at least one new movie every decade or so, but most fans would probably agree that the original 1987 film starring everyone's favorite Austrian Arnold Schwarzenegger is far and away the strongest installment. Predator 2 and Predators were decent enough, but the two Alien vs. Predator films were more akin to cheap fan service instead of proper filmmaking. Not to mention, 2018's The Predator was considered a bit of a misfire by both fans and critics, with the messy plot making the film feel like it was trying to be a superhero movie instead of a horror-action flick like the original. Regardless of their varying quality, it seems that it would be fair to say that no subsequent film has been able to capture the suspense and entertainment value of the original.
MOVIES
Collider

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Release Date Revealed For Late 2022

Paramount announced today that Season 5 of the hit Western series Yellowstone will premiere this November. The series follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), trying to keep control over the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone has kept...
TV SERIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES

