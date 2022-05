The Southern Hills Country Club that the touring professional golfers will face in the 2022 PGA Championship will bear only a passing resemblance to the Southern Hills systematically dismantled by Tiger Woods in 2007 as he won his 13th major and his fourth Wanamaker trophy. Happily, Southern Hills will appear far more similar to its origins in 1935-36, when Golden Age golf design master Perry Maxwell succeeded in building it in the smothering poverty of Oklahoma’s Dust Bowl as it weathered the worst of the Great Depression.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO