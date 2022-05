The PGA Championship heads to Southern Hills in Tulsa this week and we’re breaking down our PGA Championship expert picks and best bets for the major. It’s major championship time yet again as we prepare for the PGA Championship, this time taking up residence at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, OK. This will be the fifth time the major has taken up residence at this course, the last of which was in 2007, a tournament won by none other than Tiger Woods, who will be in the field this week.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO