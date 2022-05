Regarding the 5/15/22 article, ''Protestors in Shelby gather in support of abortion rights,'' I strongly agree with them and want abortion rights kept safe and legal. I'm very proud of the people in this article who are advocating for abortion rights because abortion care is essential medical care and always a needed service. I know, because I had my abortion in 1994, when anti-choice extremists were threatening and killing abortion providers, and my doctor was threatened the day of my procedure, but I still had it anyway.

SHELBY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO