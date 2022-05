CHICAGO (CBS) – A concerned teacher sent a tip to CBS 2 worried about KN95 masks sent to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) as part of the agreement to end a five-day standoff between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union. One reason for the showdown in early January was concern for health and safety of teachers and students at a time when the Omicron COVID-19 surge was peaking. That teacher's tip indicated the masks felt different. They seemed thinner than other KN95s and were more uncomfortable. A quick online search turned up something even more worrisome for the teacher...

