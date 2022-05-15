Railroad repairs next week in Carbondale

The Carmi White County School Board met for its monthly meeting last night at the CWC Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria. Scott Mareing was there and has this report. At the beginning of the meeting, the school board members appointed Kent “Pete” Fulkerson again as President for the next year, Andy Acord as Vice-President, and Barb Mitchell as Secretary. They were the only ones nominated for their positions.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO