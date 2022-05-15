Railroad repairs next week in Carbondale

A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA. Exclusive poll reveals MO opinions on major topics. An exclusive poll is shedding light on how Missourians feel about some of the biggest topics of today. Money Talks 5/18/22. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary. An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino. Approximately 60 people, including community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event. “They put in sweat with their...
LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA. The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021. “We had a series of flash...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Red House Heritage Day is scheduled for May 21. According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street. They will include:. Tours. Live music. Exhibits. Mule jumping. Pioneer...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 for December 10-11 tornado victims. The event will be held at the Mayfield High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is to allow families recovering from the storms nearly six...
The Carmi White County School Board met for its monthly meeting last night at the CWC Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria. Scott Mareing was there and has this report. At the beginning of the meeting, the school board members appointed Kent “Pete” Fulkerson again as President for the next year, Andy Acord as Vice-President, and Barb Mitchell as Secretary. They were the only ones nominated for their positions.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A 65-year-old man was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital Monday night after he crashed his pickup into a Maryville business. Jill Frieden got a Facebook message Monday night from Maryville police informing her that a Chevrolet Silverado crashed...
ALTON — More than 150 arrests and 60 gun seizures have been reported during March by the U.S. Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. The multi-agency law enforcement operation included the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Alton and Granite City police departments. The effort focused on Madison and St. Clair counties, as well as the Centralia region.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved $2,409,846 to reimburse the county for expenses with collecting and disposing of storm debris after the December 10 tornado. According to a release from the Kentucky FEMA branch, Marshall County hired a contractor to remove and dispose of vegetative...
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Voters in Kentucky headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 17. You can check results here. Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the ballot, including seats in the senate and the house of representatives. Voting officials...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Across the nation, many pizza places are facing a major problem: a lack of drivers. National chains like Dominos and Pizza Hut both saw delivery sales in the U.S. drop. Domino’s says delivery sales in the U.S. fell by nearly 11 percent during the first...
Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
Ohio Valley ReSource · While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed Tourists come from far and wide to see the 15-foot Superman standing with hands on hips in the center of Metropolis, Illinois. The 6,000 person-town got its name about a century before the Man of Steel was conceived, but still, the […]
