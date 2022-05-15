ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

30th Annual Blessing of the Bikes

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePucks for Paws raises money for pets in Cape Girardeau, MO. Pucks for Paws raises...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area celebrates 35th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary. An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino. Approximately 60 people, including community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event. “They put in sweat with their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosts food drive for area pantries

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Public Works Department will join dozens of others across the state of Illinois to collect food and household items for area food banks. They will be collecting items during National Public Works Week, May 16-20. All donations will support the Victory Dream Center and...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Improvements coming to Sprigg Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Red House Heritage Day May 21 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Red House Heritage Day is scheduled for May 21. According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street. They will include:. Tours. Live music. Exhibits. Mule jumping. Pioneer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: A devastated community mourns

There’s no shortage of tragedies in our country — look at any news website, pick up any newspaper or turn you television on and usually you’ll learn about plenty of sad stories. But for those living in small town America, it seems as though the tragedies carry an extraordinary amount of grief.
PRINCETON, KY
#Better Business Bureau#Vehicles#Traffic#Southeast Hospital
wfcnnews.com

Endangered Marion teen located safe

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A teenager reported missing in the Marion area has now been located safely. Donna G. Bennett was recently reported missing by the Marion Police Department after not being seen since May 9th. At the time, she was listed as an endangered person due to a disability. Donna...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Herrin Festa Italiana returns for 2022

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Herrin Festa Italiana returns May 21-30. Events include pageants, a golf tournament, a bocce tournament, a triathlon, car show, poker run and more. See the carnival times and where to buy armbands here. Doors open at 6 p.m. for live entertainment:. Friday, May 27 - Hairbanger’s...
HERRIN, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2. The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city’s 2023 budget. Kids Free Fishing Derby preview. Updated: 15 hours ago. |
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Bald Cross of Peace welcomes thousands for 30th Blessing of the Bikes

Thousands of bikers came together in Southern Illinois Sunday for the 30th annual Blessing of the Bikes at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass. The first Blessing of the Bikes took place the first year there was a paved road to the cross. That year founders say about ninety-eight bikers attended. Every year since, they say it doubled.
ALTO PASS, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

JCHS to hold Strawberry Festival and Plant Sale

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a Strawberry Festival, Plant Sale and Cruise-In from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. This is the fourth annual Strawberry Festival to be held at the Historical Village. Fresh strawberry desserts will be available for purchase. This year a plant and garden sale will be part of the event and a Cruise-In will add to the festivities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries May 16, 2022

Mr. Harold Wilkinson, 90, of Hazel, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home. Mr. Wilkinson was born on November 6, 1931 in Murray, KY to the late Ewing and Lora Hall Wilkinson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Harold was an avid Nascar and Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. He graduated valedictorian from Almo High School and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Pemiscot County say more jobs are coming to the area. That’s because of a new soybean processing plant coming to the Bootheel. “Anytime we get anything new like this, it is very exciting,” said Mayor Sue Grantham. She said building a new...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO

