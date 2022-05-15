ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Improvements coming to Sprigg Street

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePucks for Paws raises money for pets in Cape Girardeau, MO. Pucks for Paws raises...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area celebrates 35th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary. An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino. Approximately 60 people, including community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event. “They put in sweat with their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2. The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city's 2023 budget.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Red House Heritage Day May 21 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Red House Heritage Day is scheduled for May 21. According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street. They will include:. Tours. Live music. Exhibits. Mule jumping. Pioneer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
SIKESTON, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

Ballard County bridge to be replaced

LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA. The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021. “We had a series of flash...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Pemiscot County say more jobs are coming to the area. That’s because of a new soybean processing plant coming to the Bootheel. “Anytime we get anything new like this, it is very exciting,” said Mayor Sue Grantham. She said building a new...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Historic home to be demolished in Cape Girardeau

Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Resource fair for tornado victims coming to Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 for December 10-11 tornado victims. The event will be held at the Mayfield High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is to allow families recovering from the storms nearly six...
MAYFIELD, KY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett man Tuesday night, May 17. MSHP said 71-year-old Melvin Malone was found safe. No other details on how or where he was found have been released. An alert went out to find...
KENNETT, MO
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: A devastated community mourns

There’s no shortage of tragedies in our country — look at any news website, pick up any newspaper or turn you television on and usually you’ll learn about plenty of sad stories. But for those living in small town America, it seems as though the tragedies carry an extraordinary amount of grief.
PRINCETON, KY
wfcnnews.com

Endangered Marion teen located safe

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A teenager reported missing in the Marion area has now been located safely. Donna G. Bennett was recently reported missing by the Marion Police Department after not being seen since May 9th. At the time, she was listed as an endangered person due to a disability. Donna...
MARION, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries May 16, 2022

Mr. Harold Wilkinson, 90, of Hazel, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home. Mr. Wilkinson was born on November 6, 1931 in Murray, KY to the late Ewing and Lora Hall Wilkinson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Harold was an avid Nascar and Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. He graduated valedictorian from Almo High School and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings

The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night's meeting, May 16. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city's 2023 budget.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

