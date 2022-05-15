Live Updates: Severe Storms Drop Large Hail Across Oklahoma

UPDATE 9:10 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haskell, Le Flore, Sequoyah counties until 10:15 p.m.

***

UPDATE 8:10 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties until 8:45 PM.

***

UPDATE 7:51 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskogee County until 8:30 p.m.

***

UPDATE 7:25 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wagoner, Mayes, Cherokee counties until 7:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Muskogee and McIntosh counties until 8 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair County until 8:15 p.m.

***

UPDATE 6:40 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair, Sequoyah counties until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Haskell, Le Flore and Wagoner counties until 7:30 p.m.

***

UPDATE 6:10 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haskell, Le Flore, Sequoyah and Hughes counties until 7 p.m.

***

UPDATE 5:55 PM: Le Flore County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45 p.m.

***

UPDATE 5:30 PM: Haskell, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haskell, Hughes, Le Flore, Sequoyah, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Okmulgee counties until 6:15 p.m.

***

UPDATE 4:58 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haskell, Sequoyah counties until 6 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Creek, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee counties until 5:30 p.m.

***

UPDATE 5/15 3:27 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner counties until 10 p.m.

According to Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer, the general areas to the south of the Tulsa metro are at most risk for severe thunderstorm development over the late afternoon and early evening Sunday hours. The primary threat with these storms includes very large hail and damaging (60-70 mph) winds. Travis Meyer says we can't totally rule out a brief tornado warnings with any discrete cells.

***

In anticipation of a potential severe storm threat, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several northeast Oklahoma counties including Tulsa County.

The watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Stacia Knight, strong to severe storms will be moving through Green Country from southeast Kansas by Sunday afternoon. Some of these storms could arrive around 5 or 6 p.m.

Knight said large hail as well as wind potential topping out at 70 miles per hour are possible. The tornado threat is expected to be low.

Stay with News On 6, NewsOn6.com and the News On 6 Weather App for the latest updates. We’ll keep you advised.