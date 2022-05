Natchitoches celebrated the grand opening of its newest business Tuesday; May 17 as The Venue on Front Street held its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Long time Natchitoches restauranters Ron and Angela Bolton have opened the Venue on Front Street, a place to host every type of gathering from weddings to family reunions as well as concerts. The facility is located in the bottom floor of the former Landing Restaurant and can accommodate up to 350 guests. The Venue boasts a full-service bar and has a 2,000 square foot kitchen, more than enough to accommodate serving events of any size.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO