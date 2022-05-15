First look at former Tigers in their NFL jerseys

The NFL season is steadily approaching and with the start of rookie minicamp across the league, rookies are taking the next step in their football careers.

One of the benefits of this is that fans can finally get to see their new players in their team’s colors. For fans of the player’s college team, it can be jarring to them in new colors and with a different number.

None of Auburn’s three top prospects were able to keep their college number. Roger McCreary had to switch from No. 23 to No. 21 as a Tennessee Titan. Smoke Monday changed from No. 21 to No. 28 for the New Orleans Saints and Zakoby McClain went from No. 9 to No. 49 as a Baltimore Raven.

Here is a look at each of them in their new jerseys at rookie minicamp as they look to start a lengthy NFL career with their new teams.