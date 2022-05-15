ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First look at former Tigers in their NFL jerseys

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMmdB_0ffAJ8df00

The NFL season is steadily approaching and with the start of rookie minicamp across the league, rookies are taking the next step in their football careers.

One of the benefits of this is that fans can finally get to see their new players in their team’s colors. For fans of the player’s college team, it can be jarring to them in new colors and with a different number.

None of Auburn’s three top prospects were able to keep their college number. Roger McCreary had to switch from No. 23 to No. 21 as a Tennessee Titan. Smoke Monday changed from No. 21 to No. 28 for the New Orleans Saints and Zakoby McClain went from No. 9 to No. 49 as a Baltimore Raven.

Here is a look at each of them in their new jerseys at rookie minicamp as they look to start a lengthy NFL career with their new teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEE4e_0ffAJ8df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drpIQ_0ffAJ8df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wotc4_0ffAJ8df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wu69r_0ffAJ8df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Gg82_0ffAJ8df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7el4_0ffAJ8df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xM9gc_0ffAJ8df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6FX2_0ffAJ8df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrrE5_0ffAJ8df00

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Drew Brees remains under contract with Saints

If Drew Brees is truly thinking about coming back — and it’s impossible to tell from his Sunday tweet whether he is — the Saints have dibs on him, if they want him. According to the Saints, Brees remains on the team’s reserve/retired list. It happened after he reduced his base salary from $25 million to the minimum of $1.075 million in 2021, and then retired after June 1, splitting the cap charge associated with his departure over two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Jerseys#Nfl Season#American Football#Tigers#Auburn#Tennessee Titan#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Trip

Deshaun Watson is reportedly taking his Browns teammates on a trip to the Bahamas for an offseason workout and some bonding. The Browns' new quarterback is reportedly inviting his teammates on the offensive side of the ball for the trip. However, Baker Mayfield will reportedly not be coming along. Cleveland.com's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Clemson QB Announces Transfer Commitment

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh found a new program but stayed in the ACC, transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech. After three seasons on the Tigers' bench, Phommachanh announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter. If he wins the starting job over Jeff Simms and Akron transfer Zach Gibson, the Connecticut native...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Moment of truth coming between Browns’ star Deshaun Watson, NFL in scandal

It’s been a controversial time for Deshaun Watson now, as he is in the middle of working through multiple sexual assault allegations. The NFL has yet to determine a punishment for the star quarterback, as the league has been awaiting for more information to be released regarding the scandal. However, the moment of truth is approaching leaving Watson’s debut for the Cleveland Brown in the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Cardinals Signed A New Quarterback On Monday

Among the players the Arizona Cardinals signed from their rookie minicamp over the weekend was quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano, who went undrafted last month, spent last season playing for Washington State. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy