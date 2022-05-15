ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Floyd EMS wins regional service award for fifth time

 3 days ago

Floyd EMS has been awarded the Region 1 EMS Service of the Year Award for the fifth time, and Bud Owens, the executive director, has also earned the Dr. Virginia Hamilton Special Achievement Award...

wrganews.com

Two die in Gordon County wrecks Tuesday evening

Authorities investigated two fatal wrecks in Gordon County within an hour of each other Tuesday evening. The first occurred at around 6 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to exit I-75 at exit 310. The vehicle flipped several times and...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Northwest Georgia Woman Facing Multiple Drug Charges in Cherokee County

A northwest Georgia woman is facing a long list of drug charges in Cherokee County. Susan Hinson, age 51 of Rome, was arrested shortly before 5:00pm Tuesday, charged with two counts of the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Trafficking and Possession with Intent to Distribute. She was additionally charged with the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd Degree. She was released around 10:30 that same night after posting bond.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbhfradio.org

A high-speed chase originating in Bartow ends with fatality in Gordon County.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a gray Nissan Titan along Highway 53 traveling east in Gordon County. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a Bartow County Deputy utilized the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The Nissan Titan, driven by Joshua T. Eaker, began to rotate counterclockwise and traveled off the north edge of the roadway and into a ditch at a very high rate of speed. The Nissan Titan struck an ATV which was traveling west in the ditch. The ATV’s operator, 48-year-old Dustin Cody Thomas of Calhoun, was fatally injured. After striking Thomas, the Nissan Titan came to a final rest, partially blocking the highway’s westbound lane. Eaker was booked into the Bartow County Jail and charged with one count of felony assault. No Troopers or Deputies were injured during this crash.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Federal discrimination suit against Floyd County Schools the latest aftershock from a tense October week at Coosa High. School system ‘looks forward to presenting the facts of this case in court.’

In context: A federal discrimination suit has been filed against Floyd County Schools, stemming a tense week on campus last fall that saw Confederate flags and student protests. It is the latest in string of events from the October standoff that included the apparent dismissal of a teacher, meetings off campus with NAACP leaders, a subsequent meeting with all parties, communcations issues and finally an objection last month by the Floyd County Republican Party that led to the party’s decision not to work with One Community United, citing concerns from One Community’s actions during the Coosa situation. The Coosa protests have made national headlines since then, including coverage of Tuesday’s suit.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Floyd County clueless about its cut from new baseball stadium naming rights. Gas prices nothing to get pumped about. This election, the court cases are coming before the vote. Peaks & Valleys.

Stadium naming rights deal confirmed — but don’t ask Floyd County about it. For six weeks, we’ve filed open records requests and had a steady email stream in search of what the new naming rights deal for the home of the Rome Braves means to Floyd County taxpayers. For example, the county earned $17,165 last fiscal year in naming rights fees alone when State Mutual Insurance was still sponsor.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] 2nd Annual Public Safety Expo planned for Saturday

The second annual Public Safety Expo is scheduled for this Saturday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public is invited to come out to see how their tax money is being invested and what local public safety has to offer in regard to services to the Rome/Floyd community.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Officers detail 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County: As Bartow deputies chase a drug suspect on I-75, the Chattanooga man blows by a fatal accident scene, is stopped minutes later but not before his truck slams into an ATV, killing a Calhoun man.

The following narrative is based on reports from the Georgia State Patrol, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, radio station WBHF and the Bartow County Jail. The suspect in the chase now faces seven counts including terroristic threats, drug trafficking and aggravated assault. It...
CALHOUN, GA
wrganews.com

Calhoun Police participating in Operation Click It or Ticket

The Calhoun Police Department is participating in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety “Click it or Ticket” Mobilization. This is part of a national mobilization and will be conducted now thru June 4th. Officers will be setting up safety checkpoints within the City of Calhoun, looking for...
CALHOUN, GA
11Alive

Missing 2-year-old located, Paulding County deputies say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Update: The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the missing child has been located. They said they would release more information shortly. Authorities in Paulding County have issued an alert for a missing two-year-old who was taken by a "non-custodial parent." The child was last seen...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
thegeorgiasun.com

Meet the new principal of Adairsville High School, Lexie Bultman

ADAIRSVILLE — Adairsville High School is set to welcome its new top Tiger – Lexie Bultman. On June 1, Bultman, an assistant principal at North Cobb High School, will officially take the helm at Adairsville High. “Adairsville continually demonstrates academic gains, and I’m excited to be part of...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two Cherokee County woman were arrested on drug charges overnight. Wendy Ball, age 50 of Centre, was booked into jail just after 9:30 Monday night – and released shortly before 1:00am today (Tuesday), after making bail. Ball was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile Reagan Johnson, age 23 of Gaylesville, was booked in on the same charges just after 1:00 this morning (Tuesday) and released about 2:30am after making bond.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Church fire reported in Centre, Alabama

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a church fire in Centre on Saturday. Firefighters arrived at St. Mary’s Methodist Church on West Main Street to find a fire on one of the pews and a flag burned on a flag stand. The pew was immediately removed...
CENTRE, AL
CBS 46

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination at a north Georgia high school

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Black students and parents are taking one north Georgia school to court. The students say they were suspended for wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts and protesting. The protest in response to this was white students allegedly using racial slurs and waving a confederate flag at school. Those suing say the white students were never disciplined.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Crash shuts down Cobb County road, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A "serious injury crash" shut down a Cobb County road Tuesday night, officers said. Cobb County Police tweeted Terrell Mill Road was closed as authorities investigate the crash. Officers said the I-75 express lane entrance and exit ramps at Terrell Mill Road were also shut down. Officials said the road has since reopened.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

On the campaign trail with Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With 435 lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives, it can be hard for members of Congress to distinguish themselves from their colleagues. to stand out. Not so with Marjorie Taylor Greene. The first-term Republican from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District is a one-woman headline-making machine.
GEORGIA STATE

