Thayer Munford inks rookie contract with Raiders

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Another Ohio State NFL rookie has signed his initial contract.

Former offensive tackle, Thayer Munford, has inked his rookie contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced on Thursday. Though details of the agreement have not been released, historical estimates by spotrac would put it somewhere in the neighborhood of four years for $3,757,061 based on his selection.

At Ohio State, the 6-foot, 6-inch, 328-pounder from Cincinnati was a four-year starter who played in 58 games with 45 starts. He was named a first-team all-American by the American Football Coaches of America and a first-team All-Big Ten performer for the second consecutive season.

Congrats to Munford, and we’ll continue to keep tabs on all the former Ohio State players that ink their rookie deals with their new NFL teams.

Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State football NFL draft rookie contract tracker

It might not have been an all-timer of a class in terms of sheer numbers this year, but the Ohio State football program still saw several former players get selected in the 2022 NFL draft. It’s history repeating itself. Players make unbelievable plays in Columbus for a few years, get awards and trophies, and then get drafted. Rinse and repeat.
COLUMBUS, OH
