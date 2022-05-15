Rob Elvington's Sunday, May 15 North Alabama Weather Forecast

It is a muggy start to the workweek with temperatures in the mid 60s as you head out the door. A cold front just to our northwest will move southeast into North Alabama this morning. This will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and kick out the humidity for a couple days. Highs are very seasonable in the mid 80s this afternoon with clearing skies as the front moves through. Northwest winds up to 15 MPH will make for a very pleasant evening to be outside! With clear skies sticking around, we drop into the upper 50s Tuesday morning, which may be just enough to grab a light jacket for the morning drive.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO