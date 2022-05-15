ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Rob Elvington's Sunday, May 15 North Alabama Weather Forecast

WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore storms are possible tonight, some could be strong...

www.waaytv.com

WAAY-TV

One more pleasant day before the midweek heat

Temperatures drop into the mid-50s overnight with an otherwise mostly clear sky. As for Tuesday and beyond, temperatures will stay on the more comfortable side for one more day (Tuesday) before a big warmup to end the week. This means we'll have highs in the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. Once the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Hot, hazy, and breezy Wednesday

Tonight will be milder than the last with lows mainly near 60 degrees waking up on Wednesday. As the wind shifts out of the south, humidity will start to climb and the temperatures keep rising. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will be in the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky and some smoke and haze from the New Mexico wildfires.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Seasonably warm Tuesday, back in the 90s Wednesday

It was a refreshing start to your Tuesday. After Monday's cold front, there is no humidity to speak of and temperatures dipped into the mid 50s!. Today is our last seasonably warm day before the heat wave begins. Highs reach the mid 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase overnight, keeping temperatures just a bit warmer in the low 60s Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Worried North Alabama parents travel far distances for baby formula

Empty baby formula aisles at the supermarket and sold-out products online are causing worried parents to travel farther and farther in search of supplies to feed their infants. The baby aisle at Bruce's Foodland in Hazel Green is deserted. There are empty shelves with a few cans of baby formula...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Pain at the gas pump affecting North Alabama farmers

Rising fuel prices could cost you more at the market. Farmers are having to cut back use on their diesel equipment or risk passing the fuel costs on to their customers. "We want to grow larger, but because we don't know exactly where the economy is going because the fuel prices, we manage the amount of area that we till," said Toussaint Henry, owner of Henry's Family Farm.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama The Beautiful on WAAY 31

WAAY 31 and Alabama The Beautiful are partnering to showcase the beauty of Alabama. Alabama The Beautiful, a massively popular Facebook group founded by Beth Cowan Drake, is dedicated to capturing “the beauty of the great state of Alabama with original quality photography daily.” Access the group directly HERE.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

A brief break in the heat to start the week

It is a muggy start to the workweek with temperatures in the mid 60s as you head out the door. A cold front just to our northwest will move southeast into North Alabama this morning. This will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and kick out the humidity for a couple days. Highs are very seasonable in the mid 80s this afternoon with clearing skies as the front moves through. Northwest winds up to 15 MPH will make for a very pleasant evening to be outside! With clear skies sticking around, we drop into the upper 50s Tuesday morning, which may be just enough to grab a light jacket for the morning drive.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Animal lovers ask Alabama to make it easier for them to rehabilitate native wildlife

What happens to injured or orphaned wildlife in Alabama when the handful of state licensed volunteer rehabilitation centers are full? Sadly, the animals are almost always euthanized. Now the nonprofit Alabama Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Society is hoping the state's Department of Conservation, Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries that...
ALABAMA STATE
