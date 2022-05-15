Ohio State football recruiting class of 2022 scouting report: Gabe Powers

The recruiting cycle for 2022 is in the books. The Ohio State Buckeyes had a consensus top-five class in the country and are considered the No. 1 class in the Big Ten by a wide margin. The linebacker position is a huge weakness, but Gabe Powers is the ideal candidate to rejuvenate this group.

It should be noted for those that are not familiar, recruiting classes are not like NFL draft classes. Many of these players will not see time as freshmen and will likely be redshirted. It’s also true that in the age of the transfer portal it is likely several players from this class will not be here at the end.

I wanted to at least take a dive into some of the top studs and we’ll start at the top of the recruiting class with wide linebacker, Gabe Powers and we have already previously dived into C.J. Hicks, Devin Brown, Kenyatta Jackson, Omari Abor, Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes.

Strengths

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Gabe Powers (36) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

Name: Gabe Powers

High School: Marysville (Marysville, OH)

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 230 pounds

Four-Star Linebacker

Gabe Powers is a big guy with an extremely ideal frame and intriguing length for a linebacker. Powers has a Madden create-a-player body, where his musculature is distributed in a positive way both in his upper and lower halves.

Powers can be a stud early and often in his Ohio State career and his speed is what will set him apart. He has worked with the legendary Butch Reynolds, who knows a little thing about speed and reportedly runs a 4.4 forty, and that kind of athleticism as a true freshman will no doubt lead to him being one of the most athletic linebackers in the entire country. Powers has the ability to work sideline to sideline effortlessly and has enough athleticism to make up for any mishaps as well.

Weaknesses

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Gabe Powers (36) hits linebacker Jalen Pace (57) during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

It has been a pretty common theme and is typical with incoming freshmen, but like most, Gabe Powers needs to pack on more positive weight. This should be an easy task given his fantastic frame, but still, something to monitor. Powers will also have to get used to playing more assignment-based football as his high school appeared to give him free rein to seek and destroy the football.

Comparisons: Craig Powell

Craig Powell is one of the most underrated linebackers in Ohio State history as the athletic freak was a first-round draft selection in 1995. Like Powell, Powers is an athletic marvel who can be an explosive difference-maker at outside linebacker forcing offenses to monitor his every move and still finding ways around the football.

Powers is the kind of player that should improve with each and every snap he earns and after watching him, I truly feel he is one of the most underrated prospects in this class. Expect Powers to see the field early and often and he could be a potential candidate at the Leo position or as an edge.