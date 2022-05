In context: A federal discrimination suit has been filed against Floyd County Schools, stemming a tense week on campus last fall that saw Confederate flags and student protests. It is the latest in string of events from the October standoff that included the apparent dismissal of a teacher, meetings off campus with NAACP leaders, a subsequent meeting with all parties, communcations issues and finally an objection last month by the Floyd County Republican Party that led to the party’s decision not to work with One Community United, citing concerns from One Community’s actions during the Coosa situation. The Coosa protests have made national headlines since then, including coverage of Tuesday’s suit.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO