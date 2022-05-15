ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State men and women both win Big Ten outdoor track and field championships

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xx2Ku_0ffAHHZN00

It’s been a great day at the Big Ten outdoor championships for both the men’s and women’s track teams. That’s because they swept the event on Sunday in Minneapolis, the first time a school has swept the event since Wisconsin did it in 1997.

The men outpaced second-place Iowa by scoring 124 points to the Hawkeyes’ 103 points to take the title. Wisconsin finished in third place with 90 points, while Nebraska (82) and Minnesota (73) rounded out the top five.

On the women’s side, the Buckeyes were dominant, breaking the record point output set by Michigan (179 points) back in 1994 by racking up 185.5 points. Wisconsin finished in second place with 98 points, while Minnesota (87), Penn State (82.5), and Nebraska (71) rounded out the top five.

It was the fifth title overall and second-straight for the women’s program, and sixth for the men.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

Related
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State picks up steam for 2023 Ohio LB

The Ohio State football team has had a busy spring. The program was previously hard at work at spring practices, and at the same time the staff has seemed to play host to almost every single recruit on their board in the last few months. The hard work has paid off, as the Buckeyes have earned multiple commitments as of late, and another one may be coming sooner than later.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

George Washington III Excited to Form Duo With Fellow 2023 Commit Austin Parks, Says “I'm Trying” to Recruit Devin Royal to Ohio State

The first commit in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is accruing no shortage of experience playing alongside Buckeye State natives and potential future teammates this spring and summer. George Washington III, a Texas native who played his junior year of high school basketball at Kentucky’s Christian Academy of Louisville,...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Nebraska State
Eleven Warriors

Rising 2025 Offensive Tackle Jaelyne Matthews Honored to Receive Ohio State Offer, Buckeyes Offer Maryland Teammates Aaron Chiles and Faheem Delane

New Jersey product Jaelyne Matthews became the second offensive tackle to receive an Ohio State offer in the 2025 recruiting class on April 27. The offer came from OSU offensive line coach Justin Frye after he stopped by Matthews’ high school, Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey), to extend the offer personally.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football HQ

ESPN College GameDay announces Week 1 destination

ESPN College GameDay is hitting the road for the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season to take in one of the biggest games of the year. The network announced it will be in Columbus on Sept. 3 ahead of the kickoff between Notre Dame and Ohio State live from the Horseshoe. The pits two ...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Penn State#Hawkeyes#Buckeyes#Bigten#Ohio State News
landgrantholyland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kickoff Time Announced For Ohio State-Notre Dame

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play their highly-anticipated season opener against Notre Dame under the lights, the school announced Tuesday. Per Ohio State's official Twitter account, the team kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. Noting that ESPN's "College GameDay" will also be on-hand for the Bucks' Week 1 game.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTN

Highest-rated football recruits from Ohio over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Ohio […]
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Veteran Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter announced his transfer to Cincinnati. The former four-star prospect revealed his commitment in a Twitter post Monday. Potter, who joined the Buckeyes in 2019, recorded three tackles for the Big 10 program. He'll look to recover from a tumultuous 2021 that kept him off the gridiron.
CINCINNATI, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles Says Ohio State Players Are Ahead of Schedule Learning New Defense:

Four months into his Ohio State tenure, Jim Knowles believes the Buckeyes’ defensive turnaround is ahead of schedule. Going into the spring, Knowles wasn’t sure how much his new players would be able to pick up in just 15 practices. While he wanted to get as many new defensive concepts on film as possible so that coaches and players could evaluate that film over the summer, he still estimated in March that he would only be able to install about two-thirds of his scheme by the end of spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

The Supreme Court is giving extreme new powers to increasingly autocratic state governments

There’s a lot to be worried about in the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade — and with it, half a century of constitutional precedent. At least 26 states are likely to criminalize abortions, often without exceptions for rape, incest, or life-threatening pregnancies. In Louisiana, people seeking abortions could even face execution, which doesn’t strike […] The post The Supreme Court is giving extreme new powers to increasingly autocratic state governments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
columbusnavigator.com

10 Columbus Splash Pads That Are Too Cool For School

Summer is fun, but it can also be scorchingly hot. If you have time for a day trip, Ohio has plenty of waterparks that you can check out. But if you’re looking for a quicker trip, there are some awesome splash pads located all over Central Ohio that are free and open to the public.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy