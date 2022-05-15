Photo gallery: Asjha Jones Number Retired By Connecticut Sun - 5/14/22

UConn men’s hockey associate head coach Joe Pereira is leaving the program to become an assistant at Boston University, multiple sources confirmed to The UConn Blog. An alumnus of BU, Pereira had been an assistant with the Huskies since 2013, when Mike Cavanaugh took over at UConn. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.
After stabilizing the roster following a wave of transfers earlier this offseason, UConn head coach Dan Hurley will now have to replace a hole on his coaching staff. Taliek Brown, who served as the Director of Player Development for the past four seasons, is leaving his alma mater to become an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino at Iona.
