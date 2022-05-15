ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Strong thunderstorms roar through the region

By Scott Dorval
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Some severe thunderstorms have been rolling through eastern Oregon and could affect the Boise and West-Central Mountains Sunday evening into early tonight. More storms could still form overnight but the severe threat will lessen after midnight. Expect sunshine for...

www.kivitv.com

BOISE, ID

