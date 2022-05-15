ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 15, 2022

By WDTV News Staff, Kayla Smith
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! For the most part, today has been a nice day. Partly cloudy skies have been the case for most of the area, but the late afternoon saw some showers and thunderstorms in Monongalia and Marion Counties. Later tonight, things will calm down, and the night...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front moved out, after bringing heavy rain in the morning. Today, a high-pressure system out west will push drier air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, with highs in the mid-70s. Overall, not a bad day to go outside. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the low-50s. Overall, expect a calm night. Tomorrow, the day starts with clouds building up, but we stay dry until after 6 PM, when a warm front brings rain showers into our area. These rain showers, accompanied by a few thunderstorms, will last overnight into Thursday morning. So don’t be surprised if you see a few downpours from them. Besides the rain, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overall, expect a nice morning and rainy evening. Those rain chances last through Thursday morning and even into the afternoon, but by the evening, the system leaves, taking the rain with it. Between tomorrow night and Thursday, we’ll likely see about 0.25″ of rain in most areas, although precipitation amounts will change, so we are watching. By Friday, another system out west will lift plenty of warm air from the south into our region. Combined with sunny skies, this causes temperatures to rise into the upper-80s, even breaking the 90-degree mark in some areas for the first time in 2022. This could mean heat indices in the mid-90s at least. So while we end the workweek with nice weather, you will definitely want to take precautions to prevent heat problems, like staying hydrated. Over the weekend, a cold front moves into our area, bringing more showers and thunderstorms into our area. So we are watching to see what the weekend is like, but expect some more downpours. In short, today will be the best day of the week, more rain comes tomorrow and Thursday, and summer-like weather comes at the end of this week.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 16th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! Wow, we woke up to quite the storm this morning. And if you happened to be outside when it arrived you saw that amazing shelf cloud that was leading it off. With that line of storms, we got anywhere from ¼ to just over 1/3″ of rain. That storm was all associated with a cold front that moved through. Once the front pushed further east, our skies cleared and we were left with a beautiful afternoon. But this evening, another small impulse came through and brought some quick showers and thunderstorms with it. Up in Mon County, there was some hail reported with it, but many of us ended the day with a rainbow and even saw a double rainbow. Tomorrow will probably be our most beautiful day of the week with mild and sunny conditions. Then on Wednesday into Thursday we are going to see some more showers push through with embedded thunderstorms as well. But one of the big concerns we have is the temperatures at the end of the week. Friday is forecast to reach up to the low 90s for many of us in the Lowlands, and the heat index could feel like almost 100F. Saturday will be a bit better, but still hot.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hit-and-run on I-79N in Elkview overnight

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — An elderly man was hit by a burgundy-colored pickup truck on I-79N in Elkview, deputies say. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says this happened at the 11.5 mile-marker at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. They say the truck left the scene and has not been found. The man hit […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WDTV

No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County early Sunday morning. Crews arrived on scene just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to the accident at the 138 mile marker on I-79, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Nana’s Bakery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Minards Spaghetti Express to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minards Spaghetti Express announced on their Facebook page that Thursday will be their last day open. The post says they have enjoyed their time in Bridgeport but have decided it is time for a change. Big changes are coming soon, according to the post. The closure...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Tyler Consolidated falls to Williamstown in sectional final

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated and Williamstown kept it close in the Class A Region I Section 2 championship, but the Yellow Jackets walked it off for the win and ticket to regionals. Tied up entering the bottom of the seventh, Tracey Thomas batted in the tying and go-ahead...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 person flown after DOH truck accident in Preston Co.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — One person has been life-flighted after a single-vehicle accident in Preston County. According to the Preston County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle accident taking place on the main intersection of North Mountaineer and George Washington highways in Preston County came in at 12:43 p.m. Comm center officials stated that […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Here’s the 2022 lineup for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Live on the Levee, which will begin on May 27. Mayor Goodwin said the almost 20-year tradition of Live on the Levee is just one of the many things to do in Charleston during Summer 2022. “Live […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steve-O coming to West Virginia in July

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian and author, will make a tour stop at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Summer 2022. Outback Presents and Steve-O will bring “The Bucket List Tour” to The Theater in the Convention Center on Saturday, July 16. The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Flights from CKB to Destin extended

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock unveiled positive news regarding the flight to Destin Tuesday to the Benedum Airport Authority, according to Connect Bridgeport. “You can now book flights to Destin through November,” Rock told the Authority, the airport’s governing body. “Last year it was a summer...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY

Plitzuweit announces signing of Nichols

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Danni Nichols to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Columbia, Missouri, Nichols comes to West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Western Illinois. In four seasons with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Liberty’s Davis signs with Salem women’s tennis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty’s Hannah Davis signed with Salem University women’s tennis. Davis will play singles for the Tigers and may play doubles, looking forward to the opportunity to continue playing the game and be near family. “I actually considered WVU and Fairmont State but Salem is...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Two Bridgeport Indians ink to take athletic talents to the next level

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Bridgeport students signed to take their careers to the next level at two local colleges. Mason Titchenal inked with Fairmont State swimming after a solid career with Bridgeport. Titchenal was a member of the Indians’ first-place 200-yard medley relay team in 2022 and looks forward to competing alongside other stars from the area as a Fighting Falcon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

