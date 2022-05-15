ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City hopes to quell ‘large groups’ by restricting teens’ access to Millennium Park; effectiveness questioned

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown on Sunday announced that people under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult if they want to be in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The move follows the fatal shooting of Seandell Holliday, 16,...

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 6

Related
fox32chicago.com

Robbers targeting construction workers in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning construction workers in South Shore, Woodlawn and Grand Crossing of a series of robberies recently on the South Side. In each case, two robbers approached men doing construction work at apartment buildings, according to a community alert from police. They then displayed a handgun,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gun goes off in backpack at Disney Magnet School in Buena Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A gun went off in a backpack Tuesday morning inside Disney Magnet School in Buena Park, and while one child was taken to the hospital, it was not immediately clear if the child was struck by a bullet.Police confirmed officers responded to Disney Magnet School at 4140 N. Marine Dr. around 10:15 a.m.In a letter to parents, Disney Magnet School said a gun went off in a backpack, and then hit the floor, "causing some damage and releasing debris.""Our staff immediately intervened, secured the gun, and contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and everyone is safe. CPD responded to our school quickly and confiscated the gun," the letter stated. "We are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward." One child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for a scrape, but it was unclear what caused that injury. An officer was seen walking out of the school holding a child's backpack late Tuesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Crime and chaos downtown and beyond are keeping tourists away from Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Such events as the chaos downtown that led to a deadly shooting right in the middle of Millennium Park have led people to cancel trips, meetings, and events in Chicago because they don't feel safe. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, hotel, restaurant, and city business operators have been hopeful for a great return this summer – the first summer since 2019 in which COVID-19 restrictions have not limited most options. But Molina is told crime is keeping some away - and the city can't afford that. "The Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Judge releases 4-time felon accused of setting fires and assaulting people on the lakefront because she was impressed that he once served in the military

When Chicago police and the fire department responded to a series of trash can fires in River North and along the Magnificent Mile early on April 24, they very quickly knew who they were looking for. Many of the fire-settings were captured on video and officers began looking for a balding White male with a ponytail and a wallet chain hanging from his waist.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire erupts at Chicago hot dog stand across from Little Village school

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Lori Lightfoot
blockclubchicago.org

Ravenswood Manor Braces For 2 Alderpeople In 1 Small Neighborhood: ‘It’s Like They’re Paying Hot Potato With Us And Our Issues’

RAVENSWOOD MANOR — A newly approved map that governs Chicago’s ward boundaries for the next decade splits a small Northwest Side neighborhood into separate territories, frustrating residents who pushed for the area to remain under one alderperson. Ravenswood Manor, which covers about 60 acres between Albany Park and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook County announces guaranteed income program that will give over 3K families $500 a month

CHICAGO — Cook County officials have announced a guaranteed income program that will give some families $500 a month. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot on Wednesday. The program is the nation’s largest publicly funded guaranteed income initiative at $42 million. It will send monthly payments of […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Two friends share horrifying experience of being carjacked in Homewood gas station

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men recently went on a carjacking spree in the south suburbs – first carjacking two other men, and then a woman with children inside the car. Afterward, the suspects took police on a high-speed chase through Northwest Indiana before one of them jumped off a bridge just to get away. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the two friends who were the carjackers' victims – and who described a harrowing and horrifying ordeal. They managed to escape without physical injury despite having guns pointed right at them. Kendall Knight and Khalil Newson are close...
HOMEWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium Park#Shooting#Magnificent Mile#Guns#Loop#Chicago Public Schools
WGN News

Entire Woodlawn block to be redeveloped with new housing

CHICAGO — 11 vacant lots in the West Woodlawn community will get new life through Cook County’s Buy Back the Block initiative. Five South Side natives are coming together to redevelop an entire block with new 3-flat buildings. Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker all met through the Cook County […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Thieves break in, steal goods from West Loop business

CHICAGO - Two people broke in and stole merchandise from a business Wednesday morning in Chicago's West Loop. The pair smashed the front window of a business around 4:12 a.m. in the 700 block of West Randolph Street, police said. They stole merchandise and money from inside before fleeing westbound...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car stolen with 3-year-old inside in Oak Park, found 15 minutes later

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A car was stolen with a child inside Tuesday evening in Oak Park. At 7:35 p.m., the owner of a car called police and reported parking the car and leaving it running at Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue – with the 3-year-old inside. Someone stole the car, but it was located within 15 minutes in then 200 block of Madison Street, with the child inside, Oak Park police said. The child was safely returned to their parent, police said. No one is custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636, or going to www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy