City hopes to quell ‘large groups’ by restricting teens’ access to Millennium Park; effectiveness questioned

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A gun went off in a backpack Tuesday morning inside Disney Magnet School in Buena Park, and while one child was taken to the hospital, it was not immediately clear if the child was struck by a bullet.Police confirmed officers responded to Disney Magnet School at 4140 N. Marine Dr. around 10:15 a.m.In a letter to parents, Disney Magnet School said a gun went off in a backpack, and then hit the floor, "causing some damage and releasing debris.""Our staff immediately intervened, secured the gun, and contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and everyone is safe. CPD responded to our school quickly and confiscated the gun," the letter stated. "We are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward." One child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for a scrape, but it was unclear what caused that injury. An officer was seen walking out of the school holding a child's backpack late Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO