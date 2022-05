When the Pittsburgh Penguins were drawn to meet the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, it was billed as one of the marquee matchups in the Eastern Conference. It lived up to the hype, as the Rangers stormed back from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Penguins in seven games. While the tension was palpable through those seven games, it looks quite different for the Penguins in retrospect. For the boys from the ‘Burgh, the 2022 Playoff loss boils down to the things that they almost did.

