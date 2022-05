MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Those who vacation near Tomahawk or Merrill are being asked to participate in the Lincoln County Internet Speed Test this summer. The test can be found on the county’s website and is used to measure upload and download speeds as well as mark areas with no access to the internet. Results will help shape plans for covering the entire county with access to reliable service.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO