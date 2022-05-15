Long Beach Poly Girls Claim Silver At CIF-SS Track Finals

After a very long two-year hiatus, L.A. TACO is excited to announce the return of our live Taco Madness event. Our all-ages and in-person taco event brings L.A.’s best taquerías to one place and makes a party out of it to celebrate the champion of our fierce online taco tournament. All in the name of supporting the original daily street-level journalism that you see every day on lataco.com. For this year, our taco event will take place at Santa Anita Racetrack overlooking the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains. There will be free parking! There will be ice-cold draft beer for sale! And most importantly, there will be tacos of all crispy and soft textures and juicy fillings.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO