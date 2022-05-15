ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Poly Girls Claim Silver At CIF-SS Track Finals

By Tyler Hendrickson
The 562
The 562
 4 days ago
The Long Beach Poly girls' track and field team is the most consistent dynasty in Long Beach high school sports history. The Jackrabbits have piled up 21 CIF-SS titles, more than any other team in city history, and have been...

The 562

CIF Softball: Millikan To Take On Mission Viejo In Championship Game

The562’s high school baseball and softball coverage for the 2022 season is sponsored by LBUSD Board of Education Member Megan Kerr. Consecutive victories on the road at South Hills and Corona Centennial in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs this month has sent the Millikan Rams to the championship game on Friday.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Basketball Coach Tony Thomas Leaves Compton After 16 Seasons, Hired at Rancho Dominguez Prep

One of Compton High’s best coaches of the last half-century has left the school after a highly-successful 16-year tenure, citing the difficulties of the longterm campus construction as well as frustrations with administration. Longtime basketball coach Tony Thomas won a CIF-SS championship at Compton, as well as the school’s only Moore League titles in the last 30 years.
COMPTON, CA
Nike Signs California High School Soccer Sisters to NIL Deal

Nike has signed two southern California sisters who are budding soccer stars to the company’s first name, image, and likeness contract for high school athletes. A&V Sports’ Evan Sroka, who represents Alyssa and Gisele Thompson of Harvard Westlake High School in Los Angeles, said they signed a multi-year deal. Contract terms were not revealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bettencourt signs to Vanguard University

Orestimba’s two-sport athlete Devin Bettencourt signed his letter of intent to NAIA school, Vanguard University for baseball on Friday. Vanguard University of Southern California is a private Christian university in Costa Mesa. It was the first four-year college in Orange County. The university offers over 39 undergraduate degrees and emphases in 15 different departments. The university also offers adult-learning programs in its professional studies department and features six graduate degrees. It is accredited by the Wester Association of Schools and Colleges.
COSTA MESA, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly’s Daylen Austin Commits to LSU

Another star football player at Long Beach Poly has announced his college commitment, as senior-to-be Daylen Austin posted on social media Monday that he’s committed to LSU. Austin is a four-star defensive back ranked among the top 15 players at any position in California in the 2023 class. He also on Tuesday got the news that he will be an All-American as he’s been invited to Under Armour’s All-American Game next year.
LONG BEACH, CA
LA’s Best Carnitas Tacos Get a New Home at El Momo in Monterey Park

Working long hours at a butcher shop in Salamanca, Guanajuato, a young Romulo Acosta learned the craft of making carnitas from his father. That meant frying pork in its own fat, low and slow during a predawn vigil before sifting uneven cuts of varying cook times to produce springy, tender bits of well-seasoned meat for tacos. Even after learning carnitas, Acosta knew that would never be enough. “I wasn’t given the chance to grow my own business apart from my father and take care of my family, so I headed to the United States,” says Acosta, who goes by Momo.
#Track And Field#Long Jump#Cif#The562#Jackrabbits#Cif Ss#Division 1
Crystal McCallum, Wayne Swanson, Andrew Chaves Dead after Solo-Car Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Newport Beach, CA]

Three Dead after Solo-Vehicle Collision near Rusty Pelican Restaurant. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m., in the 3000 block of Pacific Coast Highway on May 12. For reasons unknown, a vehicle crashed into a curb before striking construction equipment on the south side of the road. The three occupants inside suffered fatal injuries upon impact.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
On the Market: A Cottage-Style Home in Laguna Beach

The separate casita features a fully equipped kitchen and its own entrance. Of note: Enjoy the gardens in the courtyard at this cottage-style home, where you’ll also find an outdoor shower and a sunroom. 266 La Brea St. Christopher Sirianni, 949-531-4022. Wisdom From A Florist. Lake Forest’s Stephanie Domingo...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Here Are All the Tacos That You Can Try At the Return of Our Taco Madness Live Event This Saturday In the SGV!

After a very long two-year hiatus, L.A. TACO is excited to announce the return of our live Taco Madness event. Our all-ages and in-person taco event brings L.A.’s best taquerías to one place and makes a party out of it to celebrate the champion of our fierce online taco tournament. All in the name of supporting the original daily street-level journalism that you see every day on lataco.com. For this year, our taco event will take place at Santa Anita Racetrack overlooking the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains. There will be free parking! There will be ice-cold draft beer for sale! And most importantly, there will be tacos of all crispy and soft textures and juicy fillings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ethikli opens in Long Beach as the city's first refill grocery store

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Aiming to eliminate waste, Nathan Fennacy shops at Ethikli, Long Beach’s first package-free grocery store. Ethikli sells all items in bulk, so customers can bring their own containers from home, fill them up, weight them and pay for only what they take. For customers like Fennacy, that means he is able to fill-up his reusable containers with chocolate protein powder without creating waste.
One person died, another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

One person died, another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed and another received injuries following a wreck Saturday in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 6:00 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway close to the Long Beach Boulevard exit of the freeway [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
One of the Valley’s Most Famous Taco Spots Just Opened Big in Chinatown

Pablitos Tacos owner Danny Rodriguez has opened up a big new hub for all of his related restaurant concepts in Chinatown, dubbing the space Pablito’s World. The plan, Rodriguez tells Eater, is to turn the space into a ‘fresh take on the food court’ by consolidating everything under one roof. The building at 686 N. Spring Street opened yesterday serving both Pablitos Tacos — a Mexican-Peruvian mix with lots of Tijuana influence that Rodriguez has already found a ton of success with across the San Fernando Valley — and Pablito’s Pizza, a fusion pizza joint serving along Vineland in North Hollywood. The building will also house two new ideas: Pablito’s Chicken for rotisserie chicken and lomo saltado, and Mikaza Express, an offshoot of Downtown’s Mikaza Nikkei, serving Japanese-Peruvian bento boxes, rolls, and ceviches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1st African surf shop in U.S. opens in California

LOS ANGELES — Surf shops and Southern California go together like sand and beaches. But there’s a new surf shop like no other, and it’s in Venice Beach. Mami Wata is the first African surf shop in the country. Selema Masekela is a surfer and has stepped into a wetsuit many times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

