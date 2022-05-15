Police: Two Teens, Adult Stabbed After Argument In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Three people have been stabbed in Citrus Heights.

On Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m., Citrus Heights police were called out to the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard on reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found two teens — ages 16 and 17 — and one adult all with multiple stab wounds. All three are being treated at the hospital for their injuries, according to a statement from the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Through their investigation, police determined that the stabbing happened after an argument between two groups.

Police say the suspect is at large. He’s described as a white or Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall, skinny, with short hair, and facial hair. He may have been accompanied by a white female who was wearing glasses.

A section of eastbound Greenback Boulevard and Greenback Lane was temporarily closed as police investigated the incident.

Another stabbing incident in Sacramento County happened just days ago.

On Thursday, a man was arrested after a stabbing in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood. In that incident, 53-year-old Dan Richard O’Riordan had was stabbed at least once and was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Dwayne Grant, just blocks away from the home. Grant was booked into jail and is facing a charge of homicide.

Exactly what led up to that stabbing is unclear.