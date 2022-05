Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a brushfire in Chatsworth Sunday afternoon, which was being aided by high-powered winds in the area. The fire was classified as a Major Emergency category blaze and was first reported just before 3:30 p.m., and had already engulfed two acres of grass in the area near the 118 Freeway and Porter Ranch Drive. It was said to be quickly approaching an area of heavy vegetation as the 10-15 mile per hour winds fueled its forward movement. Three water-dropping LAFD helicopters were dispatched to the scene as over 140 ground units continued to work towards containing...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO