ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Watch now: North Platte High School holds commencement for Class of ‘22

North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Watch now: 'We can not forget is the Bulldog roots...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

City of North Platte begins street work on corner of Ninth, Tabor

The North Platte Street Department started contruction work on the corner of Ninth Street and Tabor Avenue Wednesday. The work will continue for about two weeks. Alternate routes are suggested, the city said in a press release. “Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte City Council hears $45M project proposal for Rec Center from Wellness and Recreation Alliance

A local wellness group presented its plan to North Platte City Council Tuesday for the renovation and expansion of the North Platte Recreation Center. The proposed $45 million project includes the addition of a second story to the existing building for an indoor track and expanded fitness space. It also would establish two separate pools — one of which would meet Nebraska State High School Activities Association requirements for competition.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts, Livingston to speak at Fort McPherson Memorial Day ceremony

Gov. Pete Rickets and former North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston are both scheduled to speak at a Memorial Day celebration at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. The event begins at 2 p.m. on May 30 and is the first time since 2019 that there has been a public celebration of the holiday at the cemetery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
North Platte Telegraph

Fern and Dora: Best friends for 99 years and counting

KEARNEY — Dora Day can’t remember when Fern Shea wasn’t her friend. They’ve have been inseparable since childhood, when their families lived a mile apart outside Odessa. Their families were good friends, too. Fern’s uncle was the best friend of Dora’s father. Now, at...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Group proposes Rec Center, skate park, Cody Pool upgrades to North Platte City Council

News Release North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance. Members of the North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance announced to City Council their recommendations for the future of the North Platte Recreation Center. The vision includes an updated and expanded facility, including a leisure swimming pool with play features and zero-entry as well as a competition swimming pool, expanded fitness spaces, an indoor walking/running track, and additional gyms. A YMCA management agreement is also a part of that vision.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Highschool#North Platte High School#Bulldog
North Platte Telegraph

St. Pat's boys golf wins D-4 District

The St. Pat’s boys golf team is heading back to Lake Maloney to defend its Class D state championship. Connor Hasenauer and Teegan Sonneman shot a 78 and a 79, respectively, on a day where most struggled as the Irish won the D-4 District tournament on Monday at River’s Edge Golf Club.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

3174 W Prairie Zephyr Lane, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

Details for 3174 W Prairie Zephyr Lane, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101. On hold until June 3, 2022. Beautiful home at end of the road with wonderful hilltop views. 1/2 mile West of golf course. Extra large attached garage, set up for game processing & storage. All bedrooms have walk-in closets! Walk out basement to patios. Siding & roof 6 years old. Furnace December 2020 whole house surge protector, power setup to isolate house for a generator. Large garden with asparagus. Wild plum shelter belt, 2 sheds 8x12 & 16x20.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte boys golf finishes 5th at A-3 District

Jesse Mauch just missed qualifying as an individual for the NSAA state golf tournament Monday. But the North Platte sophomore still took away some positives from the season. “I was kind of the one guy who tagged along on the team last year,” Mauch said after he shot a round of 84 at Lake Maloney Golf Course during the A-3 District meet. “Then this year being (in the) No. 1 (spot) and having a bigger role, (the season) means a lot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte to hold community cleanup days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful wants to encourage a cleaner community by holding cleanup days for households in North Platte May 27 - June 6. Roll-off dumpsters will be placed throughout the City and items will be able to be disposed in the dumpsters free of charge. The bins are offered for in-town residential customers and are not available for any commercial or business use.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
unk.edu

UNK statement on death of Angie Miller

KEARNEY – The following is a statement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the death of Angie Miller, a student from Broken Bow. Miller, 45, died at her home early Friday morning in Broken Bow. “The UNK family offers its condolences. Our hearts go out to her...
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Espresso Shop holds soft opening

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A hot spot in downtown North Platte is brewing something for its patrons. The Espresso Shop unveiled its new location at the corner of 4th and Chestnut Tuesday. Owners Brandon Raby and Kristine Henningsen held a soft opening to the public with coffee and pastries....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

FNBO Nationals seniors defeat Ogallala to win season opener

Tristen Beyer and Carter Kelley each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning as the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors scored four runs to complete a comeback in a 7-6 victory over Ogallala in the season opener Tuesday at Bill Wood Field. “I like the energy, like...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Bill Wood Field receives upgrades ahead of season

When baseball fans head to Bill Wood Field for the first time this summer, whether it’s for the FNBO Nationals season opener Tuesday or for the North Platte Plainsmen on May 24, they will notice a few changes to North Platte’s resident ballpark. “A lot of it this...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy