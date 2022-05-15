Watch now: North Platte High School holds commencement for Class of ‘22

Details for 3174 W Prairie Zephyr Lane, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101. On hold until June 3, 2022. Beautiful home at end of the road with wonderful hilltop views. 1/2 mile West of golf course. Extra large attached garage, set up for game processing & storage. All bedrooms have walk-in closets! Walk out basement to patios. Siding & roof 6 years old. Furnace December 2020 whole house surge protector, power setup to isolate house for a generator. Large garden with asparagus. Wild plum shelter belt, 2 sheds 8x12 & 16x20.
