Watch now: North Platte High School holds commencement for Class of ‘22

Jesse Mauch just missed qualifying as an individual for the NSAA state golf tournament Monday. But the North Platte sophomore still took away some positives from the season. “I was kind of the one guy who tagged along on the team last year,” Mauch said after he shot a round of 84 at Lake Maloney Golf Course during the A-3 District meet. “Then this year being (in the) No. 1 (spot) and having a bigger role, (the season) means a lot.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO