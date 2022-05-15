Police search for suspect who killed 16-year-old Kansas boy

Police arrested a Salina man early Wednesday morning after a downtown Salina business was burglarized. Just after 12:30a.m. police responded to Airgas, 300 N. Seventh Street in Salina for the report of an alarm going off, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. When they arrived, they found the southeast door to the business was shattered, with glass from the door inside. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.

