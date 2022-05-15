ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police search for suspect who killed 16-year-old Kansas boy

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Wichita. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. man who stole spray paint had blue on his hands

Police arrested a Salina man early Wednesday morning after a downtown Salina business was burglarized. Just after 12:30a.m. police responded to Airgas, 300 N. Seventh Street in Salina for the report of an alarm going off, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. When they arrived, they found the southeast door to the business was shattered, with glass from the door inside. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Suspects beat, burned victim during Kan. home robbery

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects in connection with a home-invasion violent attack. On May 2, police responded to an apartment building in northeast Emporia after multiple 911 calls indicating people were running in the area and one person was reported yelling for help, according to Police Captain Lisa Hayes.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Police ID Kan. motorcyclist who died after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend motorcycle crash have identified the victim as a 40-year-old Adam Higgins of Hutchinson. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (5/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/17) At 12:30 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE 40 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Redwing. At 4:15 p.m. a sex offense was reported at 5949 Paradise Ln. Criminal Damage. At 7:45 p.m. criminal damage was reported at...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Boy#Violent Crime#Ems
Great Bend Post

Larned Fire Dept. responds to fire at Rodeway Inn

The Larned Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Rodeway Inn at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18. Guests and staff were evacuated from the motel on 14th Street, or US 56 Highway. Larned Fire Chief Leonard Herrman said crews from Larned and Great Bend responded to...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (5/17)

BOOKED: Daylan Sherwood on Linn County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BOOKED: Kyson Scott on Barton County District Court case for battery DV, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Jennifer Bowman on Barton County District Court case for battery DV, held in lieu of $2,500 C/S.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Beneke recognized as Barton Co. employee of the quarter

Barton County honored their latest Employee Recognition Award recipient Wednesday morning at the Barton County Commission meeting. Natasha Beneke, Records Clerk at the Sheriff’s Office, was given the award for her effectiveness, commitment and attitude towards her duties. "I just want to say thank you to everybody," said Beneke....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (5/18)

Action from the May 18, 2022, Barton County Commission agenda meeting:. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION AWARD: Natasha Beneke, Sheriff’s Office: -Bailey Rankin, ERC President, provided details. The Employee Relations Committee (ERC) recommends outstanding individuals for the “Employees Recognition Award”. The Commission recognized Natasha Beneke, Records Clerk, Sheriff’s Office, for her effectiveness, commitment and attitude relative to her duties.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington Public Library: Presentation over famous Harvey girls

Hoisington Public Library will host “The Harvey Girls: Women’s Roles in Railroads, Kansas, and US History,” a presentation and discussion by Dr. Michaeline Chance-Reay at 10 a.m. June 4 at the library. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. Refreshments will be served. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Foundation honors late Bill McKown with award

The Barton Community College Foundation honored Bill McKown as the 2022 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) at the college’s 52nd annual commencement Friday night. Bill’s Brother, David McKown, accepted the award on his behalf. The DSA was created in 1981 to recognize individuals that have shown...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

GBHS forensics team 'a joy to work with'

The Great Bend High School forensics team placed fifth earlier this month in the 5A Kansas State High School Activities Association Championship Tournament in Salina. Junior Eave Taylor and sophomore Thomas Henrikson were named 5A state champions in Duo Interpretation. Senior Malachi Wasson placed 2nd in Humorous Interpretation, and freshman Darcy Feist took home a 4th place medal in Prose.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

SPONSORED 🎥 Eldridge Fencing: Steak and wings

Eldridge Fencing is more than just your Fencing Headquarters at 80 East 10th Street in Great Bend. Eldridge Fencing offers a full showroom of Traeger & Napoleon Grills, spices, rubs, grilling pellets, charcoal and everything else you need to cook like a pro. Stop in at 80 East 10th Street,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend sells remaining Amber Meadows housing lots

Keller Real Estate & Insurance Agency was approved to purchase the remaining three lots of the Amber Meadows RHID District in Great Bend. The city developed the Rural Housing Incentive District in 2014 for the southwest corner of 24th and McKinley, just north of Veterans Memorial Park, to help developers build new housing. Private investors or real estate agencies were allowed to purchase the lots in hopes of new construction.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy