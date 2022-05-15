33 Focus Areas in Flood Resiliency Study – Presentation @ 6pm Tuesday

VALHALLA, N.Y. -- You spruce up your living space with a fresh coat of paint and then face a problem -- what to do with the leftover cans?New York has mandated a new paint recycling program, and, as CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, Westchester County is one of the first to offer it to residents.Maybe the cans are building up in your basement."It's out of sight out of mind, until it becomes a problem," said Elsa Koency of West Harrison.Or perhaps there is a growing collection in your garage."Paint is probably the question we get more than any other item....

