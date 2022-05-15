ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

33 Focus Areas in Flood Resiliency Study – Presentation @ 6pm Tuesday

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitecture and engineering firm Ramboll will present its preliminary findings of potential projects to mitigate impacts associated with Blind Brook flooding this Tuesday evening at 6pm during a Rye City Council Work Session at City Hall. Ramboll has identified 33 “Blind Brook Flood Resiliency Focus Areas” and the purpose...

myrye.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrye.com

Wednesday 7pm on Village Green: Strengthening Support for LGBTQ+

Just ahead of Pride month in June, members of our Rye Community will gather on the Village Green on Wednesday, May 18th at 7:00pm for a chance to listen, learn, reflect, ask questions and grow together so we can create a community of belonging in Rye. This event is sponsored/supported...
RYE, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County begins offering paint recycling program

VALHALLA, N.Y. -- You spruce up your living space with a fresh coat of paint and then face a problem -- what to do with the leftover cans?New York has mandated a new paint recycling program, and, as CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, Westchester County is one of the first to offer it to residents.Maybe the cans are building up in your basement."It's out of sight out of mind, until it becomes a problem," said Elsa Koency of West Harrison.Or perhaps there is a growing collection in your garage."Paint is probably the question we get more than any other item....
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NY
Government
City
Rye, NY
boweryboogie.com

Excavation Begins for 70-Story South Street Towers

Cranes, and plywood, and pile-drivers, oh my! Such is the story down on the Lower East Side waterfront. Department of Buildings on April 12 issued official approval to the Chetrit Group to begin foundation activities for its dual 70-story tower at 265 South. A month later, the big trucks are...
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Heavy evening thundershowers wash out Orange County road

OTISVILLE – Route 211 in the Otisville/Mount Hope area was closed due to flooding that hit Orange County around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The flooding caused an embankment to give way into the roadway at State Street and Sanitorium Avenue. The state road was closed to one lane of...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
thepressgroup.net

25 affordable units on Summit Avenue eyed for fall construction

MONTVALE—The 25-unit income-restricted or low-income apartment complex planned for 159–161 Summit Avenue, at the intersection with Craig Road, plans to break ground this fall, according to its developer. Called Cornerstone at Montvale, the complex will be constructed by Walters Group of Barnegat, builder of affordable housing statewide and...
MONTVALE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Resiliency#Grading#The 33#Urban Construction#Cablevision Channel 75#Verizon Channel#The Ramboll Flood Study#Suny Berms 3#Doral Berms 7#Pepsico Pond#Hutchinson East Ponds#U S#Bronfman Lake 16#Sluice Gate Algorithm 19#Doral Diversion Pond#Bb Country Club Berm 11#Hutchinson West Berms 12#Hutchinson West Pond 13#Webb Ave Pond
TBR News Media

School budget votes and board of ed results for 2022

Yes – 2,392. Proposition 2 to decrease transportation limits in grades 3 through 5 from ½ mile to a ¼ mile, passed. Robert DeStefano and Francisca Alabau-Blatter both elected for three-year terms. Cold Spring Harbor Central School District. $73,420,423 budget passed. Yes – 817. No –...
SMITHTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
myrye.com

School Budget & Board Vote is Tuesday

The annual vote for the Rye City School District budget and board is this Tuesday, May 17th. The single polling place is the Rye Middle School Gymnasium located at 3 Parsons Street and voting hours are 6am to 9pm. MyRye.com will carry the election results as soon as they are...
RYE, NY
therealdeal.com

Holdout threatens massive Long Island development

A developer may be forced to pump the brakes on a massive mixed-use project in Ronkonkoma, as a bus company owner is refusing to yield to an attempted seizure by eminent domain. A depot operated by charter bus company North Fork Express stands in the way of the second phase...
RONKONKOMA, NY
thepressgroup.net

Sheriff’s sale helped township likely nab swim club ‘below fair market value’

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Township officials revealed that the 6.1-acre former Washington Township Recreation Club on Ridgewood Boulevard North was foreclosed upon in January and asserted “a real estate developer was ready to purchase this land to construct additional single-family homes and infrastructure,” before the township had a pending sheriff’s sale postponed and a bond ordinance was passed to purchase the much-sought-after property.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Former TV Reporter Says, “It’s Time for Change in Mamaroneck”

Democratic candidates for village board, L-R, Manny Rawlings, Leilani Yizar-Reid, Lou Young. Two democrats slates face off for village board June 28. This reporter’s interest in the politics of the Village of Mamaroneck began when Village Administrator Jerry Barberio filed a discrimination complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, EEOC and the NYS Human Rights Commission in February. Barberio accuses Village Trustee Dan Natchez of inappropriate behavior, including threatening Barberio by saying, “I have the votes (on the Village Board) to fire you.”
MAMARONECK, NY
CBS New York

CDC: Westchester County seeing high COVID transmission rates

NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC.  That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy