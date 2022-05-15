The Philadelphia 76ers Exit Interview

There have now been 38 NBA draft lotteries. 38 nights of dreams and nightmares. 38 hellscapes of hope and damnation and change. The first took place in 1985 at the Starlight Roof on the 18th floor of the Waldorf Astoria in midtown Manhattan. They put the envelopes in a big clear drum and Jack Joyce, the NBA’s head of security, spun them around about six times. The Knicks won. Conspiracies abounded. They would go on to take Patrick Ewing. New York was tied for the best lottery odds that year. Prior to last night, over the course of those 37 events—the lotto odds changing throughout—a team with the best odds, or tied for the best, had won the lottery 15 times. That number reached 16 last night with the Orlando Magic taking the top spot. The Magic, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons had the three worst records in the league this season, giving each a 14 percent chance to win the top pick. My Oklahoma City Thunder were next in the percentage pecking order. Typically they’d have been working from behind with a 12.5 percent chance at the top overall pick, but thanks to a second lottery pick they got from the Clippers in the Paul George trade, OKC found themselves the same as the other three: with a 14 percent chance at the top pick and all the hope in the world.

