The Philadelphia 76ers Exit Interview

By Wosny Lambre
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWos is joined by Derek Bodner from The Athletic to discuss the comments made by...

www.theringer.com

Related
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Voice

76er Tobias Harris Drops By Suburban Philly Restaurant

Tobias Harris was spotted dining at a suburban Philadelphia restaurant last week. The 76ers player stopped by il Granaio in Phoenixville for dinner on Saturday, May 14, the Italian restaurant said on Facebook. Harris, 29, spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Philadelphia 76ers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Blamed For Phoenix Suns' Brutal Playoff Exit After Calling Luka Doncic A 'Ho'

Phoenix, AZ – Lil Wayne had a courtside seat for Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns on Sunday (May 15), but his recent words came back to haunt him. During Game 4 of the series on May 8, Weezy took to Twitter to call Luka Doncic a “ho” after he was left unimpressed with the way the Mavericks star was behaving on the court. While attending Game 7 at the Footprint Center on Sunday, a shell-shocked Wayne watched on as Doncic dropped 35 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Confirms ‘Winning Time’ Scene With Jerry Buss & Magic Johnson Is Accurate

With the Los Angeles Lakers failing to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs, some are speculating about LeBron James’ happiness and his future with the franchise. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers, though he may be taking a wait-and-see approach before committing to another couple of years. The front office has a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding the roster, but they also have the responsibility of finding a new head coach who can lead Los Angeles back to the Finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Said The Phoenix Suns Should Pick Deandre Ayton Over Luka Doncic In The 2018 NBA Draft: “I Don’t Give A Damn About This How This Kid In Europe Looks... If You’re The Phoenix Suns, You Have To Take Deandre Ayton.”

Luka Doncic had a sublime performance against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series. In a win-or-go-home situation, Luka Doncic stepped up big time, as he scored 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a dominant victory over the Suns. Doncic has been touted as one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Ringer

The Five Most Interesting Players in the NBA Conference Finals

A month after the 2022 NBA playoffs tipped off, we’ve whittled our way down to the final four. Those teams are halfway to their ultimate goal, needing eight more wins to claim the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy; all that stands in the way of the Heat, Celtics, Warriors, and Mavericks are one another.
NBA
The Ringer

Instant Reactions to the Rangers Winning Game 7 in OT

(01:11) — CHRIS LOPRESTI: SNY and WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to talk about the Rangers’ wild comeback, their chances against the Hurricanes, the Yankees winning three of four in Chicago, and the Mets losing their first series of the season. (19:54) —SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ hopped on Spotify...
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

The Magic May Finally Get the Game-Changing Big They’ve Been Searching For

Before Tuesday, the Orlando Magic had won the NBA draft lottery three times. First, they drafted Shaquille O’Neal. Then, they picked Chris Webber (only to trade him on draft day). Next, they selected Dwight Howard. That’s three Hall of Fame (or future Hall of Fame, in Howard’s case) big men in three tries.
ORLANDO, FL
The Ringer

What Will the Celtics and Heat Try to Take Away From Each Other?

Remember the last time the Heat and Celtics squared off in the Eastern Conference finals? It was in 2020, when we were all stuck inside and NBA players were in the bubble at Disney World. Jayson Tatum got blocked at the rim by Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic had the series of his life, Jimmy Butler was selling coffee, and the Heat won in six. Two years later, here we are again, with the Heat and Celtics set to tip off on Tuesday, 230 miles south of Disney in Miami. So much has changed.
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

The Thunder Finally, Almost, Sort of Hit the Lottery

There have now been 38 NBA draft lotteries. 38 nights of dreams and nightmares. 38 hellscapes of hope and damnation and change. The first took place in 1985 at the Starlight Roof on the 18th floor of the Waldorf Astoria in midtown Manhattan. They put the envelopes in a big clear drum and Jack Joyce, the NBA’s head of security, spun them around about six times. The Knicks won. Conspiracies abounded. They would go on to take Patrick Ewing. New York was tied for the best lottery odds that year. Prior to last night, over the course of those 37 events—the lotto odds changing throughout—a team with the best odds, or tied for the best, had won the lottery 15 times. That number reached 16 last night with the Orlando Magic taking the top spot. The Magic, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons had the three worst records in the league this season, giving each a 14 percent chance to win the top pick. My Oklahoma City Thunder were next in the percentage pecking order. Typically they’d have been working from behind with a 12.5 percent chance at the top overall pick, but thanks to a second lottery pick they got from the Clippers in the Paul George trade, OKC found themselves the same as the other three: with a 14 percent chance at the top pick and all the hope in the world.
NBA

