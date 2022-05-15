ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House vote to expand federal firefighters benefits seen as step toward parity

By Jacob Fischler
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhohe_0ff9xsES00

Although every state but Delaware has laws that recognize a causal link for the purposes of workers’ compensation claims, there is no such benefit for federal firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies. At the end of 2021 the Marshall Fire in Colorado destroyed as many as 1,000 homes. Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Years after firefighters extinguish a blaze, after the smoke has lifted and ashes have cooled, the people who risked their lives to contain the fire face another danger: cancer and cardiovascular disease resulting from exposure to smoke and heat.

Government and academic studies have shown firefighters are 9% more likely to develop cancer and 14% more likely to die from it, due to their exposure to smoke and toxic chemicals. That’s not the danger firefighters and their families anticipate when they take the job. And federal law doesn’t account for that increased risk, though a bill the U.S. House has passed would change that.

“When you are a firefighter wife, you never expect cancer,” said Audrey Watt, whose husband, Matthew Watt, died from esophageal cancer in March after nearly 10 years as a firefighter with an elite Forest Service unit.

“You expect that call from the U.S. Forest Service that says ‘I’m so sorry, we lost your husband while he was doing his job,’” she said. “Yes, he loved his job, but his job also gave him this cancer that he couldn’t do anything to prevent.”

Although every state but Delaware has laws that recognize a causal link for the purposes of workers’ compensation claims, there is no such benefit for federal firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies.

“This is wrong and fundamentally unfair,” the bill’s lead sponsor U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, said on the House floor Wednesday.

The situation has also created a sense of unfairness among firefighters and their families.

“It’s just not OK for them to be like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry your husband has cancer but that’s not our fault,” Watt said. “Yes, it is. Your job is what caused that.”

The U.S. House passed the bill overwhelmingly, 288-131, on May 11, more than two decades after it was first introduced.

The bill would create a presumption that federal firefighters who are diagnosed with 16 medical conditions, including several cancers, developed the conditions because of their work fighting fires, making it easier to apply for and receive workers’ compensation. That’s broadly similar to how nearly every state treats cancer risk among firefighters.

“Creating the presumption that those who became disabled from serious diseases contracted the illness while serving in fire protection activities, ensures these emergency first responders will receive treatment and benefits that would normally not be covered,” Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican who was an original co-sponsor of the bill, said in a release.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Democrat who represents a district of northern New Mexico that is home to the largest active fire in the country, said on the House floor that the firefighters in her district would be battling smoke and toxic chemicals for months. The federal firefighters working alongside state and local ones should receive the same benefits, she said.

First vote in 20 years

The House vote represents a major step forward for a legislative effort that has languished since it was first introduced in 2001. It was reintroduced every two years but had not received a vote in the House until Carbajal’s latest version.

A bulletin last month from the Labor Department’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs noted that firefighters are more at-risk for certain illnesses and called for expedited federal workers’ compensation processing claims for firefighters.

Firefighter advocates praised that action but said codifying the benefit in law would be more significant and permanent.

“It does not have the force of law,” said Greg Russell, a governmental affairs representative at the International Association of Firefighters. “So the next administration could come in and wipe that out immediately.”

In the Senate, a companion measure is sponsored by Delaware Democrat Thomas E. Carper and Maine Republican Susan Collins.

A spokesperson for Carper said the senator “is working to include his bill in the next markup at the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.” Carper is a former chairman of that panel, which has not scheduled its next markup. A spokesperson for the committee did not return messages.

Bipartisan support

The bill attracted bipartisan support on the House floor. Bacon and Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, were original cosponsors and 71 Republicans voted to pass the bill.

Under a last-minute amendment dealing with workers’ compensation claims that involve lawsuits against a third party, the bill was made budget neutral, possibly adding more Republican support. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill as introduced would have cost $22 million over 10 years.

But all 131 no votes on the floor came from Republicans, and some did raise objections during debate.

House Education and Labor Committee ranking Republican Virginia Foxx, of North Carolina, said the bill was broader than most state regimes and was unfair to other federal workers.

“By singling out federal firefighters, this bill is not fair to postal workers with skin cancer or federal nurses with lung cancer,” she said.

She added that the bill should have an exemption to make tobacco users ineligible for a presumption that their cancer was caused by workplace exposure.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Rome Republican, said she opposed the bill because it came too close to “Medicare for all,” a policy favored by some liberal Democrats to give every American access to government-funded health care.

House Natural Resources Committee ranking Republican Bruce Westerman, of Arkansas, said the bill’s language could be made to exclude part-time and seasonal firefighters.

Russell said Westerman mischaracterized how many workers would be covered under the bill. Some workers who are not primarily firefighters and are dispatched to help in an emergency may not receive the benefit, but seasonal and temporary firefighters sent to the front lines would.

“If you show up to the scene on a U.S. Forest Service or a Department of Interior fire engine, you’re covered,” he said. “If you show up on a brush truck that’s a pickup with a pump on the back of it and a fire hose, you’re covered. Because those are the things that are operated by people that are, you know, they’re doing it.”

‘A first step’

Federal firefighters, including those who battle increasingly large and dangerous fires in the West, deal with a host of poor working conditions.

Matthew Watt would often be away from home for weeks at a time and his team would routinely “sleep in the black,” Audrey Watt said, meaning camp in areas that had already burned, even as state and local crews got motel rooms.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure law enacted last year raised wildland firefighter pay from as little as $13 per hour .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Still Max Alonzo, a business representative with the National Federation of Federal Employees, said crews sometimes live in encampments because they can’t afford housing in areas they’re supposed to protect.

“They’re completely forgotten. They’re not treated as first responders,” Alonzo said. “There’s so many issues, and this (presumption of work-related illness) is one of them.”

Andrew Robinson, a former wildland firefighter for eight years with the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the bill was important to make wildland firefighting an attractive career.

In 2019, at the age of 32, Robinson was diagnosed with urothelial cell sarcoma, a type of bladder cancer. Seeking payment for his medical care was “frustrating and a lot of work,” he said. Although his cancer is in remission, he still has thousands of dollars in medical bills a year, he said.

The bill, he said, “is a first step towards a much larger goal of making the wildland fire industry into a career industry on par with municipal fire departments.”

The post U.S. House vote to expand federal firefighters benefits seen as step toward parity appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol sent letters Monday to Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas, asking them to share information about meetings and conversations they had in the days and weeks leading up to the insurrection. “The […] The post Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgia Recorder

Health risks for families in military private housing probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs panel on Tuesday grilled officials running private housing for service members about reports of deplorable living conditions from military families. The hearing, led by Chairman Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, and top GOP member Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, followed a joint release of a report by […] The post Health risks for families in military private housing probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Marjorie Taylor Greene defiant, forgetful in court challenge to reelection eligibility

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took the stand Friday in an at-times raucous court hearing that incorporated a history lesson on the Whiskey rebellion and a stirring speech from a president fighting off an extraterrestrial invasion. Greene was in the hot seat because a group of voters say she should not be allowed to run for […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene defiant, forgetful in court challenge to reelection eligibility appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Salud Carbajal
Person
Virginia Foxx
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Bladder Cancer#U S#The U S Forest Service#The Marshall Fire#The U S House
Georgia Recorder

U.S. to lend and lease military supplies to Ukraine under bill cleared by Congress

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to use the framework of a World War II-era program to allow the federal government to lend and lease military equipment to Ukraine as it resists Russian troops. The legislation, called the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, would remove red tape and require the White House to […] The post U.S. to lend and lease military supplies to Ukraine under bill cleared by Congress appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action

WASHINGTON — Efforts to secure the nationwide right to an abortion stalled for a second time Wednesday when U.S. Senate Democrats failed to get enough votes to overcome the legislative filibuster. Republicans, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, voted uniformly against limiting debate on the bill while Democrats, save West Virginia’s […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Biden asks Congress for $33 billion for Ukraine aid, pleads again for COVID funds

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress to approve $33 billion more in funding to help Ukraine fight off a Russian invasion that has lasted more than two months and claimed thousands of lives. Biden also asked U.S. lawmakers to make it easier for the federal government to sell off assets seized from sanctioned Russians […] The post Biden asks Congress for $33 billion for Ukraine aid, pleads again for COVID funds appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
621
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy