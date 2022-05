PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are asking for help identifying two vehicles and their drivers who they say may have information about a shooting investigation in Pittston. According to the Pittston City Police Chief Kyle Shumosic, the vehicles pictured below are of interest to a May 2 […]

PITTSTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO