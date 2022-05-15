ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi law gives evicted tenants more time to move property

 3 days ago

Previously Mississippi landlords legally could take and...

Mississippi revises eviction law which judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect immediately. It gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice. If the occupant does not leave during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate one authorizing law enforcement to remove the person. That would give the person another 72 hours to gather their belongings.
'We have to stop this:' Mississippi cracking down on robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. — If you have a phone, you've probably gotten a lot of robocalls. Despite all the advances in telemarketing phone blocks, IDs and do-not-call lists, millions of unsolicited phone calls find their way in. "We do have to take some action," said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
Mississippi governor announces new hires for Department of Public Safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced new hires for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s leadership team. These included a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and a new Chief and Assistant Chief of Capitol Police. “Preserving the safety and security of […]
Another Mississippi ‘trigger law’ to keep an eye on as Supreme Court deliberates: gay marriage

The 2007 law that would ban abortions in Mississippi if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade isn’t the only so-called “trigger law” language the state has. If the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriages, Mississippi has an existing law — even a provision in the state Constitution — banning same-sex marriage.
Mississippi Lottery transfers $11 million to state treasury

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery transfers more than $11 million to the state treasury. Net proceeds for the lottery have now exceeded $107 million. State law requires the first $80 million to go to road and bridge needs for ten years. This means more than $27 million...
Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi next week

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) maintenance crews will be performing chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, May 16, weather permitting. Chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The chips are then...
Kroger Fined for Child Labor Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Kroger supermarket allowed minors to engage in hazardous work and exceed hours standards, a U.S. Department of Labor investigation in Mississippi found. Investigators from the department's Wage and Hour Division found that the location allowed three minor-aged workers, 16- and 17-year-olds, to load a trash compactor with the keys in the machine to allow operation. The employer also allowed a 15-year-old employee to work more than three hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a school week — all violations of the federal child labor standards.
Focused on Mississippi: Fireflies

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – We have great natural light shows in Mississippi, like the full moon. We missed the lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15 because of another natural light show. We have a lot here, like thunderstorms. The light show this story is about isn’t on that grand of a scale, but it’s just as spectacular to me because of its rarity.
Mississippi Lottery makes April 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
MDOT to start chip seal work around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will begin chip seal work on roads around Central Mississippi on Monday, May 16. Chip seal is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid that’s sprayed on the road surface. Small stone chips are then placed on the road and compacted. Excess stone is swept […]
