Mississippi law gives evicted tenants more time to move property

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Kroger supermarket allowed minors to engage in hazardous work and exceed hours standards, a U.S. Department of Labor investigation in Mississippi found. Investigators from the department's Wage and Hour Division found that the location allowed three minor-aged workers, 16- and 17-year-olds, to load a trash compactor with the keys in the machine to allow operation. The employer also allowed a 15-year-old employee to work more than three hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a school week — all violations of the federal child labor standards.
