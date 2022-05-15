ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Fact check: False claim that former Rep. Trey Gowdy endorsed '2000 Mules'

By Emiliano Tahui Gómez, USA TODAY
The claim: Trey Gowdy watched '2000 Mules' at Mar-a-Lago and is convinced of ‘rampant cheating’ in the 2020 election

A new film by right-wing personality Dinesh D’Souza circulates the unfounded claim that a concerted effort by ballot stuffers in swing states changed the outcome of the 2020 election, tilting the outcome against now-former President Donald Trump.

Independent fact-checkers have pointed out the flawed analysis used by D’Souza to connect cellphone location data and ballot site surveillance footage to suggest that more than 2,000 “mules,” or ballot stuffers, participated in an effort to undermine the integrity of the election. Election experts have done similarly.

Yet, efforts to legitimize D’Souza’s film continue.

A May 9 Facebook post claims that former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy saw this film, "2000 Mules," at the film’s May 5 Mar-a-Lago premiere and is convinced of “rampant cheating” in the 2020 election. Gowdy represented South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District from 2011 to 2019.

"I always believed that rampant cheating occurred but was skeptical that it could be proven," the post quotes Gowdy as saying. "After watching the movie I am no longer skeptical."

That post attracted more than 21,000 reactions and 9,000 shares in two days.

But, Gowdy never said what the claim attributes to him. USA TODAY spoke with Gowdy, who confirmed that he did not attend the film’s May 5 Mar-a-Lago premiere and has not seen the film.

USA TODAY could not reach the Facebook account that posted the claim for comment.

Gowdy: Claims about him are false

USA TODAY reached out to Gowdy, who rejected the statements found in the claim.

“Both assertions are completely false. Wasn’t at Mar a Lago. Haven’t seen the movie.” Gowdy told USA TODAY via email. “Didn’t even know there was a movie. So it’s 100% false.”

Gowdy similarly disassociated himself from the misattributed quotation to other fact-checking outlets .

As reported by the Associated Press , the quote incorrectly attributed to Gowdy was actually from conservative commentator David Limbaugh, who tweeted that exact language on May 6. Limbaugh is the younger brother of legendary conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, who died in February 2021 .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Gowdy said he watched "2000 Mules" at Mar-a-Lago and is convinced of “rampant cheating” in the 2020 election. USA TODAY spoke with Gowdy, who confirmed he has not seen the film and was not at Mar-a-Lago for a premiere of the film.

Our fact-checking sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that former Rep. Trey Gowdy endorsed '2000 Mules'

Jim Yarbrough
3d ago

FYI not a single one of these "fact checkers" have offered any evidence to support their clames that the EVIDENCE in " 2000 Mules" is wrong. every one of them has been base on opinion and a lame attempt to twist the process to reflect the narrative they want. case in point saying that phone GPS is unreliable and can not be pinpointed while praising the J6 commity and DoJ for using the same date from the same company to arrest people who were at the capital. (regardless of whether they broke any law).

Brendan Thomas
3d ago

expert fact checkers.......who in court last month- were forced to admit their fact checking is for " entertainment purposes only"

Danny Clem
2d ago

America needs to go back to the hanging chad voting machines and citizenship requirement Voter ID and only True Absentee Ballot Voting

The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland.com

Rep. Jordan subpoena takedown: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former NCAA wrestling champion, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, was finally subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Select Committee. They wish to question him about his many conversations with Coup-Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump on Jan. 6, as well as many tag team meets he took part in plotting to takedown the election of President Joe Biden.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

475K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
