Celtics dominate Bucks for 109-81 win in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston pummeled the Milwaukee Bucks in a deciding Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday, 109-81, to finish off a classic second-round matchup between the two teams.

Game 4 of the series belonged to Al Horford, while Jayson Tatum had his career game for Boston in Game 6. Tatum was still a star in Game 7, but Sunday belonged to Grant Williams.

Williams had the game of his life, setting a new career-high with 27 points. The Bucks dared him to shoot and he did, hitting seven of his 18 shots from three-point range. When Tatum picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter, it was Williams who took over, knocking down big shot after big shot as Boston stole time with Tatum on the bench.

The Celtics were up 10 when Tatum had to take a seat, and pushed their lead to 15 by start of the fourth quarter thanks to a huge third by Williams (11 points) and Jaylen Brown (9 points of his 19 points).

Tatum still put up 23 points, hitting five of his nine threes over his 37 minutes for Boston as the Celtics knocked off the defending champs on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual incredible self, finishing with 25 points, 2o rebounds and nine assists. But it wasn’t enough for the Bucks, as they were dominated by the Celtics from downtown. Boston shot 22-for-55 from three-point range, with Milwaukee hitting just four of its 33 shots from downtown.

That deadly three-point shooting, along with some smothering defense, has Boston back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2020. The 22 makes from deep are a new NBA record in a Game 7.

Boston now advances to face the Heat for a trip to the NBA Finals, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night in Miami.

The Celtics were ice cold to start the Game 7, shooting just 7-for-24 from the floor and 5-for-14 from three in the first quarter. After Grant Williams hit a three for the game’s first bucket (a sign of things to come), the Bucks ripped off a 10-0 run as the Celtics missed their next seven shots. After a Tatum three made it a 17-14 game, the Bucks went on a 7-0 run to push the lead back up to ten. Milwaukee led 26-20 after the first quarter, with Giannis going off for 10 points off 3-for-6 shooting while pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out six assists. The Bucks turned three Boston turnovers into seven points in the opening frame.

But the Celtics heated up in the second hitting four straight shots, and never really cooled off. Boston tied the game at 30-30 when Jaylen Brown made a nice driving layup despite being fouled by Bobby Portis. The C’s went up 32-30 lead when Payton Pritchard then found Al Horford for an easy dunk underneath. That was Boston’s sixth straight make going back to the end of the first quarter.

Then the C’s cooled off a bit momentarily and the Bucks scored seven straight off a Tatum turnover — one of five he had in the first half — and three straight misses by Boston. Brook Lopez blocked a Grant Williams layup under the Boston basket for one of his three first-half blocks, and then finished on the other end with a layup off a nice feed by Giannis. Brown was well short on a floater attempt a few possessions later, which turned into an easy two for Antetokounmpo to give Milwaukee a 37-32 lead.

Boston tied it up at 40-40 when Tatum made a beautiful driving layup after Giannis lost his handle on the other end. Tatum had 17 points at halftime, hitting five of his first eight shots and all four attempts from downtown.

The Celtics went up 42-40 with 2:10 left in the half after Daniel Theis blocked Gianni’s 10-footer on the defensive end, and Smart dunked home a Brown missed layup on the other end.

Tatum picked up his third foul with 33 seconds before halftime when Grayson Allen slid over and took a charge as he drove to the basket (and made the shot) in transition, taking away an and-1 opportunity for Tatum. Ime Udoka challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful.

Marcus Smart made a huge play just ahead of the half, swiping the ball from Antetokounmpo just over midcourt. With just 0.9 seconds on the clock he attempted to throw up a heave, but was fouled by Giannis. Smart hit all three free throws to give Boston a 48-43 lead at the break.

The Celtics carried that moment to start the third quarter. Brown hit a pullup jumper, and Williams canned a corner three to push Boston’s lead to 53-43. Tatum then drained his fifth straight three, and after his first miss from downtown, Williams pulled down the offensive rebound. Tatum swung it to Brown for an open three to give the Celtics a 59-47 edge and force a Milwaukee timeout less than two minutes into the quarter.

Tatum picked up his fourth foul on a controversial call at the 7:44 mark in the third. Tatum was driving and went up for a floater (which he made) but his arm caught Pat Connaughton on his way up. It was reviewed and stayed a common foul, and Tatum had to take a seat on the bench.

Boston did hit its next two baskets after Tatum’s foul — an Al Horford floater off a Giannis turnover and a corner three by Williams — to go up 68-55.

Despite Tatum being on the bench, the Celtics pushed their lead to 16 late in the quarter. After a Giannis dunk on an offensive rebound, Brown made a nice driving layup, and the Celtics turned a missed Antetokounmpo jumper into a three by Williams –his sixth of the afternoon — to put Boston up 76-60 with 2:12 in the frame.

Holiday hit Giannis from three-quarters length for a nice jam to make it a 12-point game, but Derrick White answered on the end with a three (his first make of the game) and Boston took a 79-64 lead into the fourth quarter. The Celtics added five points to their lead after Tatum picked up his fourth foul.

Williams knocked down another three for Boston’s first basket of the fourth quarter, pushing Boston’s lead to 82-66. That lead was up to 19 after Tatum hit a 14-footer and then cashed in on a double team by finding Payton Pritchard for a three, giving Boston an 87-68 edge with 9:45 to play.

Pritchard then felt the hot hand for Boston. He hit another three on a nice find from Horford, and then drained another from way downtown off a stepback at the end of the shot clock to put the Celtics on top 94-73 with 6:59 left. He hunted down a Smart missed corner three among Milwaukee’s giants, and then fed it back to Smart, who drained his second look from the corner to make it a 97-75 game with 5:20 on the clock.

The Bucks called a timeout and the Boston crowd went absolutely wild. Pritchard finished with 14 points off the Boston bench.

The Celtics never let up from there and emphatically finished off the Bucks with chants of “Beat the Heat!” starting to echo inside the TD Garden. It was a defining game — and series — for Boston’s core of Tatum, Brown and Smart.

Now we’ll wait to see what they can do against the top-seeded Heat, as the young core of the Celtics looks to earn their first career trip to the NBA Finals.