Video shows dogs attack boy in Virginia neighborhood

WARNING: This story contains material some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 6-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs as he was walking to his bus stop in his Herico County neighborhood Wednesday morning.

His family’s security camera captured two dogs circle one child on London Drive before they ran to 6-year-old Abanoub Zakaria and his mother. The dogs then circled the boy and attacked him.

"The dog just bit me too hard — and I was hurt,” Abanoub said.

The child said the dogs ripped his clothes, his backpack and bit different parts of his body.

The boy's father, Youssef Iouza, said his wife was screaming and in shock and screaming.

She was able to run to a neighbor's house for help and to ask them to call 911, Iouza said.

"There was blood everywhere," Iouza said.

Officials then arrived and rushed Abanoub to the hospital.

The boy's father said his son had gashes all over his body from where he was bitten.

Iouza said doctors applied numerous stitches where the dogs had bitten the boy.

The majority of his injuries are on his leg, head and face, according to his father.

“I can’t explain how much pain it causes me seeing my son attacked by two dogs,” Iouza said.

The aftermath of what happened are weighing on the little boy and his family.

Abanoub has trouble sleeping and is having nightmares about the dogs, according to his father.

Iouza said his son screams in his sleep and says, "Please stop — like he's talking to dogs."

Henrico Police investigated the incident. Neighbor Franklin Boyd’s two female Rottweilers attacked the child, according to a police report.

As of Sunday, police had filed seven charges against Boyd. Those range from multiple counts of vicious dog, dog running at large, unlawful concealment of the dogs and noncompliance of the dog’s owner on the location of the dogs.

Records show Boyd is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Officials have not said how the dogs escaped or clarified if the animals were seized or if they remain with their owner.

However, police said both dogs were up-to-date on their vaccines.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

